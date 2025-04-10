Some regular service resumes on TTC’s Line 1 after cable damage causes delays

Send this page to someone via email

The TTC says some regular service has resumed on the transit system’s Line 1 on Thursday near Union Station after a damaged cable caused significant delays in the area.

The transit system first reported on Wednesday morning that trains were travelling at reduced speeds, adding five to 10 minutes to trips in both directions, between King and St. Andrew stations causing wait times.

The TTC initially said on Wednesday repairs “could take several days.”

Crews could only work during overnight repair windows to safely fix the issue, the TTC said.

In an update on Thursday morning, the TTC said there was “some good news” as some regular service resumed in the area following overnight work.

However, the TTC noted that riders will still experience some delays and longer waits southbound from St. George to Union station and northbound from Union station to Bloor station on Line 1.

Trains operating at reduced speeds are from St. Andrew to Union station, in the southbound directly only.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday riders heading to the Raptors game downtown said the delays were impacting their timing to get to the game.

“It felt like at the beginning, we were in traffic,” Neil Griffin said. “From Yorkdale to here (Union station) it was like stop and go like the cars were going faster than us.”