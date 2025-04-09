Saskatchewan shaping Canada’s mining industry

See more sharing options

Saskatoon has emerged as a mining hub in Canada, fostering innovation and growth within the industry.

On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Mining Association (SMA), the Saskatchewan Ministry of Trade and Export Development and the Saskatchewan Industrial & Mining Suppliers Association (SIMSA) hosted the 17th Annual Saskatchewan Mining Supply Chain Forum, showcasing the advancements in the sector.

Global’s Mackenzie Mazankowski spoke with several companies that are playing a crucial role in building up the industry.

Watch the video above for more.