Health

Saskatchewan looking to U.S. to cure doctor woes with recruitment program

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan towns struggle to keep physicians in hospitals'
Saskatchewan towns struggle to keep physicians in hospitals
Watch from January 8, 2025: For months, the small community of Kipling, Saskatchewan has struggled to keep physicians at its hospital. Now, as Katherine Ludwig explains, the situation could be getting even worse – Jan 8, 2025
The Saskatchewan government is looking south of the border to cure its ailing doctor woes with a program to recruit American physicians to the Prairie province.

It says the “Saskatchewan is Calling” campaign will launch this spring and focus on luring doctors in emergency medicine, anesthesiologists and family doctors from several states.

Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill says Saskatchewan wants to offer doctors a secure, stable and supportive environment to work, “acknowledging the uncertain political climate in the United States.”

A doctor at a hospital in Chicago performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman in this photo from May 2019. View image in full screen
A doctor at a hospital in Chicago performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman in this photo from May 2019. AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

The Canadian Medical Association has said American doctors are looking to Canada, because they’re worried about political interference and recent cuts to health research funding.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says the campaign will highlight career opportunities and include information webinars to discuss the lower cost of living, work/life balance and competitive pay

Other provinces, including Nova Scotia and Manitoba, have been in talks with American doctors about practising north of the border.

