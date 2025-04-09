SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

NewsAlert: Jays confirm Guerrero Jr. extension

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2025 2:26 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays are locking up slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a 14-year extension worth US$500 million.

The team confirmed the deal in a statement today after reports surfaced early Monday that the two sides had agreed to a deal.

The four-time all-star has been a consistent offensive anchor for the team since making his big-league debut with the Blue Jays in 2019.

Guerrero finished second in American League MVP voting in 2021 and was sixth in last year’s vote.

The 26-year-old first baseman hit .323 last season with 30 homers and 103 RBIs.

The extension, which begins next season, is the largest contract in team history, dwarfing the six-year, $150-million deal that outfielder George Springer signed as a free agent in 2021.

More coming.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

