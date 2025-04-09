Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers posted $7-million operating profit last season

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2025 1:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Blue Bombers plan ahead for stadium Canada Day celebration'
Winnipeg Blue Bombers plan ahead for stadium Canada Day celebration
RELATED: Princess Auto Stadium is once again hosting a large-scale Canada Day celebration. – Mar 6, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers posted a $7-million operating profit last season, the CFL club announced Wednesday.

The community-owned franchise released its 2024 annual report, which also included a $7.1-million investment in improvements at Princess Auto Stadium.

“This success reflects the continued support of our season-ticket members, corporate partners and fans,” Bombers president/CEO Wade Miller said in a statement. “They play a fundamental role in the strength of our club both on and off the field.”

On the field, Winnipeg (11-7) finished atop the West Division standings for a fourth straight year. The Bombers advanced to the Grey Cup game for a fifth consecutive season before losing 41-24 to the Toronto Argonauts.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Grey Cup loss was Winnipeg’s third straight and second in three seasons to Toronto.

The Bombers entered into an agreement with the Manitoba government and Triple B Stadium Inc. in 2021 that established a capital fund dedicated to long-term stadium improvements. In 2024, the franchise allocated $7.6 million to the fund at $1 million to its operating reserve.

Story continues below advertisement

That allowed the Bombers to proceed with significant upgrades throughout the facility. Last year, $7.1 million was invested into numerous projects, including the replacement of the turf and field wall at Princess Auto Stadium.

Trending Now

“The Winnipeg Football Club has a strong history of financial stability,” said Miller. “We are the financial stewards of Princess Auto Stadium, and will continue to invest in capital improvements to ensure it remains the best stadium in the CFL and delivers the best fan experience possible.”

Click to play video: 'DT on the Bombers: 2025 Free Agency'
DT on the Bombers: 2025 Free Agency
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices