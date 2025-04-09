Winnipeg Blue Bombers posted $7-million operating profit last season

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers posted a $7-million operating profit last season, the CFL club announced Wednesday.

The community-owned franchise released its 2024 annual report, which also included a $7.1-million investment in improvements at Princess Auto Stadium.

“This success reflects the continued support of our season-ticket members, corporate partners and fans,” Bombers president/CEO Wade Miller said in a statement. “They play a fundamental role in the strength of our club both on and off the field.”

On the field, Winnipeg (11-7) finished atop the West Division standings for a fourth straight year. The Bombers advanced to the Grey Cup game for a fifth consecutive season before losing 41-24 to the Toronto Argonauts.

The Grey Cup loss was Winnipeg’s third straight and second in three seasons to Toronto.

The Bombers entered into an agreement with the Manitoba government and Triple B Stadium Inc. in 2021 that established a capital fund dedicated to long-term stadium improvements. In 2024, the franchise allocated $7.6 million to the fund at $1 million to its operating reserve.

That allowed the Bombers to proceed with significant upgrades throughout the facility. Last year, $7.1 million was invested into numerous projects, including the replacement of the turf and field wall at Princess Auto Stadium.

“The Winnipeg Football Club has a strong history of financial stability,” said Miller. “We are the financial stewards of Princess Auto Stadium, and will continue to invest in capital improvements to ensure it remains the best stadium in the CFL and delivers the best fan experience possible.”