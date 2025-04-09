1 dead, 7 injured after minibus and SUV collide south of Montreal

One person is dead and seven others were taken to hospital after a minibus carrying about 10 passengers collided with an SUV south of Montreal Wednesday morning.
Two of the seven people sent to hospital have life-threatening injuries.
Quebec provincial police say first responders were called at around 5:30 a.m. to the crash site in St-Rémi, Que., on Montreal’s South Shore.
They say early information suggests the bus veered out of its lane and hit the SUV coming in the opposite direction.
The road was closed following the accident, and crash reconstruction experts were sent to analyze the scene.
Police believe weather conditions may have played a role in the crash.
