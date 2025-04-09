1 dead, 7 injured after minibus and SUV collide south of Montreal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead and seven others were taken to hospital after a minibus carrying about 10 passengers collided with an SUV south of Montreal Wednesday morning.

Two of the seven people sent to hospital have life-threatening injuries.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Quebec provincial police say first responders were called at around 5:30 a.m. to the crash site in St-Rémi, Que., on Montreal’s South Shore.

They say early information suggests the bus veered out of its lane and hit the SUV coming in the opposite direction.

The road was closed following the accident, and crash reconstruction experts were sent to analyze the scene.

Police believe weather conditions may have played a role in the crash.