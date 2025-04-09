Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick woman wins $5M jackpot after playing same numbers for 3 decades

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 9, 2025 1:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What Canadians should know if they win the lottery'
What Canadians should know if they win the lottery
RELATED: What Canadians should know if they win the lottery – Sep 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Good things often come to those who wait, and that phrase was never more accurate than what happened to a woman in New Brunswick recently.

For around three decades, Denise Berube of Saint-André, N.B., has been playing the same numbers on Lotto 649 and the retiree finally hit it big last month when she won a $5 million jackpot.

Berube said she had to double check the numbers when she discovered she had the winning ticket.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I went on the website and saw I had a winner, and when I opened the ticket, I saw all those zeros, so I looked at the numbers and they were really my numbers,“ Berube told the Atlantic Lottery Corporation.

“I went to the winning numbers to confirm again that those were my numbers, and I was in shock. I said, ‘Oh my God, I won the lotto.’”

Story continues below advertisement

Among the lucky numbers are a birthdate, a jersey number she wore in high school and the age at which she had dreamed of retiring.

Trending Now

“I’ve been playing Lotto 6/49 for a very long time, always with the same numbers that I chose a long time ago because they each had a significance,” Berube said. “Some numbers I do still remember why I picked them, but a few others I don’t remember why. It’s been that long that I’ve been playing the same numbers.”

While Berube missed her retirement goal, she has since retired and Berube is hoping the winnings will help her enjoy it with plans to travel with family including an African vacation at the top of her list.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices