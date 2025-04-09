New Brunswick woman wins $5M jackpot after playing same numbers for 3 decades

Send this page to someone via email

Good things often come to those who wait, and that phrase was never more accurate than what happened to a woman in New Brunswick recently.

For around three decades, Denise Berube of Saint-André, N.B., has been playing the same numbers on Lotto 649 and the retiree finally hit it big last month when she won a $5 million jackpot.

Berube said she had to double check the numbers when she discovered she had the winning ticket.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I went on the website and saw I had a winner, and when I opened the ticket, I saw all those zeros, so I looked at the numbers and they were really my numbers,“ Berube told the Atlantic Lottery Corporation.

“I went to the winning numbers to confirm again that those were my numbers, and I was in shock. I said, ‘Oh my God, I won the lotto.’”

Story continues below advertisement

Among the lucky numbers are a birthdate, a jersey number she wore in high school and the age at which she had dreamed of retiring.

“I’ve been playing Lotto 6/49 for a very long time, always with the same numbers that I chose a long time ago because they each had a significance,” Berube said. “Some numbers I do still remember why I picked them, but a few others I don’t remember why. It’s been that long that I’ve been playing the same numbers.”

While Berube missed her retirement goal, she has since retired and Berube is hoping the winnings will help her enjoy it with plans to travel with family including an African vacation at the top of her list.