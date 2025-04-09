Menu

Crime

Woman charged with manslaughter after Calgary security guard dies in altercation

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 9, 2025 2:00 pm
1 min read
Calgary police say a 45-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a security guard at a downtown Calgary apartment building. View image in full screen
Calgary police say a 45-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a security guard at a downtown Calgary apartment building. Global News
A 45-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a security guard at a downtown Calgary building in March.

Calgary police said officers were called to the building in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest around 8 a.m. on March 13.

They discovered a security guard who appeared to be in medical distress.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics but died the following day.

Investigators said that after reviewing video from CCTV cameras, they believe a woman had entered the building to take packages that had been left in the lobby.

When the security guard intervened to try to retrieve the packages and asked the woman to leave, the woman pushed the man, causing him to fall backward and hit his head.

The woman then proceeded to steal a laptop and other items from an office before leaving the building.

A photo of the suspect, taken from the CCTV cameras, was distributed to officers.

Amanda Robyn Ahenakew was arrested a short time later and charged with manslaughter.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, April 16.

The victim has been identified as 73-year-old George Fernandez of Calgary.

