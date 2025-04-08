Canadians are fed up, turning away from travel to the United States

A growing number of Canadians are grounding their travel south of the border as the realities of a trade war set in, forcing airports and airlines to adapt just as quickly.
This was an “easy decision” for Diefenbaker airport traveller Ted Zurakowski.
“Two trips planned, neither of them going to the States,” he added.
However, Global News spoke to a traveller heading south of the border, not for a sunny vacation, but instead to sell his American property.
“Because of the lunatic down south,” said Alvin Peters, a Diefenbaker airport traveller heading to Phoenix to sell his house.
Get weekly money news
“We don’t know what he’s going to wake up and say tomorrow. The market’s hot and the dollar is in the toilet, so it’s a good time to sell,” he added.
Jamie Milton, president of Uniglobe Carefree Travel, said she noticed this decline in American travel starting in early January after the initial announcement of tariffs from the United States.
Milton said she started seeing Canadians instantly “looking to book away from the U.S. for new trips. And then, as things escalated, we started to see people more hesitant to travel to the U.S. on trips they currently had booked.”
The EQ Bank recently surveyed how Canadians are managing the weaker Canadian dollar (CAD) compared to the U.S. dollar (USD) and how this has allowed them to focus more on travelling within Canada.
Veronica Chung, senior account coordinator for EQ Bank, stated in a news release, “When asked how the weaker Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar would impact their travel plans, 62% of respondents said they plan to concentrate more on travel within Canada.”
Milton also noted that the weaker Canadian dollar (CAD) is encouraging her clients to travel more domestically, as it is more affordable. She’s also noticed some airports and airlines are adapting to this trend.
However, not all airports have noticed the trend. James Bogusz, president and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority, said numbers for early 2025 show increased demand for American flights.
“All of this, though, we’re watching very closely because, of course, we’re hearing about softening demand. It just hasn’t yet materialized in our local numbers,” said Bogusz.
In a statement from Saskatoon’s Diefenbaker airport, a spokesperson noted some travellers are also raising concerns with policy changes and foreign exchange rates, anticipating a rise in domestic travel as well.
“The recent escalation in trade tensions between Canada and the United States is expected to influence travel patterns between both countries.”
Comments