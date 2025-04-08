Menu

Politics

Premier Danielle Smith and U.S. tariff proponent to address conservative gathering in Ottawa

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2025 6:34 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during a fireside chat during the Canada Strong and Free Network event in Ottawa on April 12, 2024. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during a fireside chat during the Canada Strong and Free Network event in Ottawa on April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and former U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer will be speaking at a conservative-leaning conference in Ottawa this week as the federal election campaign continues.

The conference — hosted by the Canada Strong and Free Network, which claims to be a non-partisan organization with “conservative principles and values” — is scheduled to run from Wednesday to Friday.

It includes appearances by Smith and Lighthizer, who was a key proponent of tariffs during U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term.

Former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, seen here speaking to a Senate Finance Committee in June 2020, was a supporter of tariffs during Donald Trump's first term as President. View image in full screen
Former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, seen here speaking to a Senate Finance Committee in June 2020, was a supporter of tariffs during Donald Trump’s first term as President. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, New York Times Anna Moneymaker, Pool

The Broadbent Institute’s Progress Summit conference is also taking place in Ottawa from Wednesday to Friday and features appearances by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Canadian Labour Congress president Bea Bruske, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Matthias Ecke, a member of the European Parliament and the Social Democratic Party of Germany.

These events are being held as federal party leaders continue campaigning across Canada.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
A new Leger poll, which was conducted online and can’t be assigned a margin of error, suggests that if the federal election were held today, 44 per cent of respondents would vote for the Liberals, 37 per cent of respondents would vote for the Conservatives and eight per cent would back the NDP.

Smith has come under fire for telling U.S. media that the White House should pause the tariffs until after the election and suggesting that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is “very much in sync” with the Trump administration.

‘Shameful’: Singh slams Smith for asking US to pause tariffs until after Canada election

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

