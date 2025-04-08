Bear spray incident closes down The Centre Mall in Saskatoon Monday

Send this page to someone via email

A 13-year-old boy is facing criminal charges after a bear spray incident shut down The Centre Mall, in the 3300 block of 8th Street East in Saskatoon, on Monday.

Saskatoon police said officers responded to reports of bear spray being distributed in the food court around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Several youths were reported to have fled in various directions. Further investigation found two groups of youth believed to be known to one another had been walking in the mall, when a teen boy from one group discharged bear spray towards a teen boy from the other group.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers later identified the suspect and arrested him in the 400 block of Kingsmere Boulevard.

As a result, a 13-year-old boy is facing charges of assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Beauty 21 Brow Studio faces the food court, and the manager, Mamta Patel, watched the incident unfold. Patel felt the effects of the spray immediately and went to the hospital as a precaution.

“Your eyes totally burning, you can’t imagine what’s happening, you know?” said Patel. “Even today, my voice is not properly going.”

Monday evening, police responded to another bear spray incident, this time in the 900 block of 22nd Street West.

Officers found a woman suffering from the effects of bear spray. Further investigation determined an unknown woman had asked the victim for a cigarette; when the victim declined, the suspect discharged bear spray into the victim’s face and fled.

The suspect was not found, and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police directly at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.