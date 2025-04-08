Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Wayne Gretzky says he has ‘no political power’ over the president or prime minister

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 8, 2025 5:29 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country'
Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country
RELATED: Gulf of Mexico or Gulf of America? What the US name change means for Google Maps users – Feb 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Retired NHL great Wayne Gretzky downplayed his influence on Donald Trump in his first public comments since the U.S. president began his second term and began making references to making Canada the 51st state.

On a radio show Monday hosted by Ben Mulroney, son of former consecutive Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Gretzky never used Trump’s name and was never asked about Trump’s tariffs and trade war or the 51st state comments.

Mulroney instead asked Gretzky if it registered with him that others attempt to use his name to further their agendas.

“I don’t worry about those kind of things because you can’t make everybody happy,” Gretzky said on the show on AM-640 in Toronto. “But, trust me, I have no political power with the prime minister or the president. That’s between those two guys, and that’s why you hold elections and that’s why people get to do what they want to do and say what they want to say. But trust me I have no pull or power with either the prime minister or the president.”

Story continues below advertisement
FBI director is Kash Patel, left, tallking with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
FBI director Kash Patel sitting with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky during the first period of the NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Some Canadians have openly wondered why Gretzky doesn’t speak out against Trump’s comments and they have noted his relationship with the Republican president dates back some years.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Asked about having his NHL career goals record broken by Alex Ovechkin, a Russian player, Gretzky also brushed that aside and said he and his teammates never talked about politics during his playing days.

“We watched basketball, we watched baseball, we talked about the Blue Jays, we talked about the New York Yankees,” Gretzky said. “Hockey players, that’s never on the docket. It’s just something that we stay in our lane. The prime minister and the president don’t tell us how to play hockey, and we don’t tell them how to do politics, right?”

Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky's NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky’s NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Trending Now

Trump has called Gretzky a friend and once suggested the “Great One” should be Canada’s governor if the country becomes the 51st U.S. state. Gretzky sat with Trump’s FBI Director, Kash Patel, during the Washington Capitals games in which Ovechkin tied and broke his record.

Story continues below advertisement

The 64-year-old from Brantford, Ontario, has generally declined to discuss politics.  “I always say to my kids — I’ve got five American kids, seven American grandchildren, an American wife, a 103-year-old American mother-in-law, and I always tell them every day that you be as proud of the United States of America as I am to be a Canadian,” Gretzky said on Mulroney’s show.

“That’s what your grandfather would have wanted.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop'
Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Politics

Wayne Gretzky says he has ‘no political power’ over the president or prime minister

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country'
Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country
RELATED: Gulf of Mexico or Gulf of America? What the US name change means for Google Maps users – Feb 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Retired NHL great Wayne Gretzky downplayed his influence on Donald Trump in his first public comments since the U.S. president began his second term and began making references to making Canada the 51st state.

On a radio show Monday hosted by Ben Mulroney, son of former consecutive Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Gretzky never used Trump’s name and was never asked about Trump’s tariffs and trade war or the 51st state comments.

Story continues below advertisement

Mulroney instead asked Gretzky if it registered with him that others attempt to use his name to further their agendas.

“I don’t worry about those kind of things because you can’t make everybody happy,” Gretzky said on the show on AM-640 in Toronto. “But, trust me, I have no political power with the prime minister or the president. That’s between those two guys, and that’s why you hold elections and that’s why people get to do what they want to do and say what they want to say. But trust me I have no pull or power with either the prime minister or the president.”

FBI director is Kash Patel, left, tallking with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
FBI director Kash Patel sitting with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky during the first period of the NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Some Canadians have openly wondered why Gretzky doesn’t speak out against Trump’s comments and they have noted his relationship with the Republican president dates back some years.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Asked about having his NHL career goals record broken by Alex Ovechkin, a Russian player, Gretzky also brushed that aside and said he and his teammates never talked about politics during his playing days.

Story continues below advertisement

“We watched basketball, we watched baseball, we talked about the Blue Jays, we talked about the New York Yankees,” Gretzky said. “Hockey players, that’s never on the docket. It’s just something that we stay in our lane. The prime minister and the president don’t tell us how to play hockey, and we don’t tell them how to do politics, right?”

Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky's NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky’s NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Trending Now

Trump has called Gretzky a friend and once suggested the “Great One” should be Canada’s governor if the country becomes the 51st U.S. state. Gretzky sat with Trump’s FBI Director, Kash Patel, during the Washington Capitals games in which Ovechkin tied and broke his record.

The 64-year-old from Brantford, Ontario, has generally declined to discuss politics.  “I always say to my kids — I’ve got five American kids, seven American grandchildren, an American wife, a 103-year-old American mother-in-law, and I always tell them every day that you be as proud of the United States of America as I am to be a Canadian,” Gretzky said on Mulroney’s show.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s what your grandfather would have wanted.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop'
Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop

Sponsored content

Politics

Wayne Gretzky says he has ‘no political power’ over the president or prime minister

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country'
Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country
RELATED: Gulf of Mexico or Gulf of America? What the US name change means for Google Maps users – Feb 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Retired NHL great Wayne Gretzky downplayed his influence on Donald Trump in his first public comments since the U.S. president began his second term and began making references to making Canada the 51st state.

On a radio show Monday hosted by Ben Mulroney, son of former consecutive Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Gretzky never used Trump’s name and was never asked about Trump’s tariffs and trade war or the 51st state comments.

Mulroney instead asked Gretzky if it registered with him that others attempt to use his name to further their agendas.

“I don’t worry about those kind of things because you can’t make everybody happy,” Gretzky said on the show on AM-640 in Toronto. “But, trust me, I have no political power with the prime minister or the president. That’s between those two guys, and that’s why you hold elections and that’s why people get to do what they want to do and say what they want to say. But trust me I have no pull or power with either the prime minister or the president.”

Story continues below advertisement
FBI director is Kash Patel, left, tallking with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
FBI director Kash Patel sitting with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky during the first period of the NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Some Canadians have openly wondered why Gretzky doesn’t speak out against Trump’s comments and they have noted his relationship with the Republican president dates back some years.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Asked about having his NHL career goals record broken by Alex Ovechkin, a Russian player, Gretzky also brushed that aside and said he and his teammates never talked about politics during his playing days.

“We watched basketball, we watched baseball, we talked about the Blue Jays, we talked about the New York Yankees,” Gretzky said. “Hockey players, that’s never on the docket. It’s just something that we stay in our lane. The prime minister and the president don’t tell us how to play hockey, and we don’t tell them how to do politics, right?”

Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky's NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky’s NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Trending Now

Trump has called Gretzky a friend and once suggested the “Great One” should be Canada’s governor if the country becomes the 51st U.S. state. Gretzky sat with Trump’s FBI Director, Kash Patel, during the Washington Capitals games in which Ovechkin tied and broke his record.

Story continues below advertisement

The 64-year-old from Brantford, Ontario, has generally declined to discuss politics.  “I always say to my kids — I’ve got five American kids, seven American grandchildren, an American wife, a 103-year-old American mother-in-law, and I always tell them every day that you be as proud of the United States of America as I am to be a Canadian,” Gretzky said on Mulroney’s show.

“That’s what your grandfather would have wanted.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop'
Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop

Sponsored content

Politics

Wayne Gretzky says he has ‘no political power’ over the president or prime minister

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country'
Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country
RELATED: Gulf of Mexico or Gulf of America? What the US name change means for Google Maps users – Feb 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Retired NHL great Wayne Gretzky downplayed his influence on Donald Trump in his first public comments since the U.S. president began his second term and began making references to making Canada the 51st state.

On a radio show Monday hosted by Ben Mulroney, son of former consecutive Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Gretzky never used Trump’s name and was never asked about Trump’s tariffs and trade war or the 51st state comments.

Story continues below advertisement

Mulroney instead asked Gretzky if it registered with him that others attempt to use his name to further their agendas.

“I don’t worry about those kind of things because you can’t make everybody happy,” Gretzky said on the show on AM-640 in Toronto. “But, trust me, I have no political power with the prime minister or the president. That’s between those two guys, and that’s why you hold elections and that’s why people get to do what they want to do and say what they want to say. But trust me I have no pull or power with either the prime minister or the president.”

FBI director is Kash Patel, left, tallking with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
FBI director Kash Patel sitting with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky during the first period of the NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Some Canadians have openly wondered why Gretzky doesn’t speak out against Trump’s comments and they have noted his relationship with the Republican president dates back some years.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Asked about having his NHL career goals record broken by Alex Ovechkin, a Russian player, Gretzky also brushed that aside and said he and his teammates never talked about politics during his playing days.

Story continues below advertisement

“We watched basketball, we watched baseball, we talked about the Blue Jays, we talked about the New York Yankees,” Gretzky said. “Hockey players, that’s never on the docket. It’s just something that we stay in our lane. The prime minister and the president don’t tell us how to play hockey, and we don’t tell them how to do politics, right?”

Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky's NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky’s NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Trending Now

Trump has called Gretzky a friend and once suggested the “Great One” should be Canada’s governor if the country becomes the 51st U.S. state. Gretzky sat with Trump’s FBI Director, Kash Patel, during the Washington Capitals games in which Ovechkin tied and broke his record.

The 64-year-old from Brantford, Ontario, has generally declined to discuss politics.  “I always say to my kids — I’ve got five American kids, seven American grandchildren, an American wife, a 103-year-old American mother-in-law, and I always tell them every day that you be as proud of the United States of America as I am to be a Canadian,” Gretzky said on Mulroney’s show.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s what your grandfather would have wanted.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop'
Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop

Sponsored content

Politics

Wayne Gretzky says he has ‘no political power’ over the president or prime minister

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country'
Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country
RELATED: Gulf of Mexico or Gulf of America? What the US name change means for Google Maps users – Feb 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Retired NHL great Wayne Gretzky downplayed his influence on Donald Trump in his first public comments since the U.S. president began his second term and began making references to making Canada the 51st state.

On a radio show Monday hosted by Ben Mulroney, son of former consecutive Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Gretzky never used Trump’s name and was never asked about Trump’s tariffs and trade war or the 51st state comments.

Mulroney instead asked Gretzky if it registered with him that others attempt to use his name to further their agendas.

“I don’t worry about those kind of things because you can’t make everybody happy,” Gretzky said on the show on AM-640 in Toronto. “But, trust me, I have no political power with the prime minister or the president. That’s between those two guys, and that’s why you hold elections and that’s why people get to do what they want to do and say what they want to say. But trust me I have no pull or power with either the prime minister or the president.”

Story continues below advertisement
FBI director is Kash Patel, left, tallking with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
FBI director Kash Patel sitting with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky during the first period of the NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Some Canadians have openly wondered why Gretzky doesn’t speak out against Trump’s comments and they have noted his relationship with the Republican president dates back some years.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Asked about having his NHL career goals record broken by Alex Ovechkin, a Russian player, Gretzky also brushed that aside and said he and his teammates never talked about politics during his playing days.

“We watched basketball, we watched baseball, we talked about the Blue Jays, we talked about the New York Yankees,” Gretzky said. “Hockey players, that’s never on the docket. It’s just something that we stay in our lane. The prime minister and the president don’t tell us how to play hockey, and we don’t tell them how to do politics, right?”

Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky's NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky’s NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Trending Now

Trump has called Gretzky a friend and once suggested the “Great One” should be Canada’s governor if the country becomes the 51st U.S. state. Gretzky sat with Trump’s FBI Director, Kash Patel, during the Washington Capitals games in which Ovechkin tied and broke his record.

Story continues below advertisement

The 64-year-old from Brantford, Ontario, has generally declined to discuss politics.  “I always say to my kids — I’ve got five American kids, seven American grandchildren, an American wife, a 103-year-old American mother-in-law, and I always tell them every day that you be as proud of the United States of America as I am to be a Canadian,” Gretzky said on Mulroney’s show.

“That’s what your grandfather would have wanted.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop'
Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop

Sponsored content

Politics

Wayne Gretzky says he has ‘no political power’ over the president or prime minister

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country'
Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country
RELATED: Gulf of Mexico or Gulf of America? What the US name change means for Google Maps users – Feb 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Retired NHL great Wayne Gretzky downplayed his influence on Donald Trump in his first public comments since the U.S. president began his second term and began making references to making Canada the 51st state.

On a radio show Monday hosted by Ben Mulroney, son of former consecutive Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Gretzky never used Trump’s name and was never asked about Trump’s tariffs and trade war or the 51st state comments.

Story continues below advertisement

Mulroney instead asked Gretzky if it registered with him that others attempt to use his name to further their agendas.

“I don’t worry about those kind of things because you can’t make everybody happy,” Gretzky said on the show on AM-640 in Toronto. “But, trust me, I have no political power with the prime minister or the president. That’s between those two guys, and that’s why you hold elections and that’s why people get to do what they want to do and say what they want to say. But trust me I have no pull or power with either the prime minister or the president.”

FBI director is Kash Patel, left, tallking with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
FBI director Kash Patel sitting with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky during the first period of the NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Some Canadians have openly wondered why Gretzky doesn’t speak out against Trump’s comments and they have noted his relationship with the Republican president dates back some years.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Asked about having his NHL career goals record broken by Alex Ovechkin, a Russian player, Gretzky also brushed that aside and said he and his teammates never talked about politics during his playing days.

Story continues below advertisement

“We watched basketball, we watched baseball, we talked about the Blue Jays, we talked about the New York Yankees,” Gretzky said. “Hockey players, that’s never on the docket. It’s just something that we stay in our lane. The prime minister and the president don’t tell us how to play hockey, and we don’t tell them how to do politics, right?”

Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky's NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky’s NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Trending Now

Trump has called Gretzky a friend and once suggested the “Great One” should be Canada’s governor if the country becomes the 51st U.S. state. Gretzky sat with Trump’s FBI Director, Kash Patel, during the Washington Capitals games in which Ovechkin tied and broke his record.

The 64-year-old from Brantford, Ontario, has generally declined to discuss politics.  “I always say to my kids — I’ve got five American kids, seven American grandchildren, an American wife, a 103-year-old American mother-in-law, and I always tell them every day that you be as proud of the United States of America as I am to be a Canadian,” Gretzky said on Mulroney’s show.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s what your grandfather would have wanted.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop'
Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop

Sponsored content

Politics

Wayne Gretzky says he has ‘no political power’ over the president or prime minister

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country'
Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country
RELATED: Gulf of Mexico or Gulf of America? What the US name change means for Google Maps users – Feb 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Retired NHL great Wayne Gretzky downplayed his influence on Donald Trump in his first public comments since the U.S. president began his second term and began making references to making Canada the 51st state.

On a radio show Monday hosted by Ben Mulroney, son of former consecutive Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Gretzky never used Trump’s name and was never asked about Trump’s tariffs and trade war or the 51st state comments.

Mulroney instead asked Gretzky if it registered with him that others attempt to use his name to further their agendas.

“I don’t worry about those kind of things because you can’t make everybody happy,” Gretzky said on the show on AM-640 in Toronto. “But, trust me, I have no political power with the prime minister or the president. That’s between those two guys, and that’s why you hold elections and that’s why people get to do what they want to do and say what they want to say. But trust me I have no pull or power with either the prime minister or the president.”

Story continues below advertisement
FBI director is Kash Patel, left, tallking with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
FBI director Kash Patel sitting with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky during the first period of the NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Some Canadians have openly wondered why Gretzky doesn’t speak out against Trump’s comments and they have noted his relationship with the Republican president dates back some years.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Asked about having his NHL career goals record broken by Alex Ovechkin, a Russian player, Gretzky also brushed that aside and said he and his teammates never talked about politics during his playing days.

“We watched basketball, we watched baseball, we talked about the Blue Jays, we talked about the New York Yankees,” Gretzky said. “Hockey players, that’s never on the docket. It’s just something that we stay in our lane. The prime minister and the president don’t tell us how to play hockey, and we don’t tell them how to do politics, right?”

Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky's NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky’s NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Trending Now

Trump has called Gretzky a friend and once suggested the “Great One” should be Canada’s governor if the country becomes the 51st U.S. state. Gretzky sat with Trump’s FBI Director, Kash Patel, during the Washington Capitals games in which Ovechkin tied and broke his record.

Story continues below advertisement

The 64-year-old from Brantford, Ontario, has generally declined to discuss politics.  “I always say to my kids — I’ve got five American kids, seven American grandchildren, an American wife, a 103-year-old American mother-in-law, and I always tell them every day that you be as proud of the United States of America as I am to be a Canadian,” Gretzky said on Mulroney’s show.

“That’s what your grandfather would have wanted.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop'
Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop

Sponsored content

Politics

Wayne Gretzky says he has ‘no political power’ over the president or prime minister

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country'
Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country
RELATED: Gulf of Mexico or Gulf of America? What the US name change means for Google Maps users – Feb 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Retired NHL great Wayne Gretzky downplayed his influence on Donald Trump in his first public comments since the U.S. president began his second term and began making references to making Canada the 51st state.

On a radio show Monday hosted by Ben Mulroney, son of former consecutive Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Gretzky never used Trump’s name and was never asked about Trump’s tariffs and trade war or the 51st state comments.

Story continues below advertisement

Mulroney instead asked Gretzky if it registered with him that others attempt to use his name to further their agendas.

“I don’t worry about those kind of things because you can’t make everybody happy,” Gretzky said on the show on AM-640 in Toronto. “But, trust me, I have no political power with the prime minister or the president. That’s between those two guys, and that’s why you hold elections and that’s why people get to do what they want to do and say what they want to say. But trust me I have no pull or power with either the prime minister or the president.”

FBI director is Kash Patel, left, tallking with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
FBI director Kash Patel sitting with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky during the first period of the NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Some Canadians have openly wondered why Gretzky doesn’t speak out against Trump’s comments and they have noted his relationship with the Republican president dates back some years.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Asked about having his NHL career goals record broken by Alex Ovechkin, a Russian player, Gretzky also brushed that aside and said he and his teammates never talked about politics during his playing days.

Story continues below advertisement

“We watched basketball, we watched baseball, we talked about the Blue Jays, we talked about the New York Yankees,” Gretzky said. “Hockey players, that’s never on the docket. It’s just something that we stay in our lane. The prime minister and the president don’t tell us how to play hockey, and we don’t tell them how to do politics, right?”

Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky's NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky’s NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Trending Now

Trump has called Gretzky a friend and once suggested the “Great One” should be Canada’s governor if the country becomes the 51st U.S. state. Gretzky sat with Trump’s FBI Director, Kash Patel, during the Washington Capitals games in which Ovechkin tied and broke his record.

The 64-year-old from Brantford, Ontario, has generally declined to discuss politics.  “I always say to my kids — I’ve got five American kids, seven American grandchildren, an American wife, a 103-year-old American mother-in-law, and I always tell them every day that you be as proud of the United States of America as I am to be a Canadian,” Gretzky said on Mulroney’s show.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s what your grandfather would have wanted.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop'
Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop

Sponsored content

Politics

Wayne Gretzky says he has ‘no political power’ over the president or prime minister

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country'
Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country
RELATED: Gulf of Mexico or Gulf of America? What the US name change means for Google Maps users – Feb 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Retired NHL great Wayne Gretzky downplayed his influence on Donald Trump in his first public comments since the U.S. president began his second term and began making references to making Canada the 51st state.

On a radio show Monday hosted by Ben Mulroney, son of former consecutive Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Gretzky never used Trump’s name and was never asked about Trump’s tariffs and trade war or the 51st state comments.

Mulroney instead asked Gretzky if it registered with him that others attempt to use his name to further their agendas.

“I don’t worry about those kind of things because you can’t make everybody happy,” Gretzky said on the show on AM-640 in Toronto. “But, trust me, I have no political power with the prime minister or the president. That’s between those two guys, and that’s why you hold elections and that’s why people get to do what they want to do and say what they want to say. But trust me I have no pull or power with either the prime minister or the president.”

Story continues below advertisement
FBI director is Kash Patel, left, tallking with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
FBI director Kash Patel sitting with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky during the first period of the NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Some Canadians have openly wondered why Gretzky doesn’t speak out against Trump’s comments and they have noted his relationship with the Republican president dates back some years.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Asked about having his NHL career goals record broken by Alex Ovechkin, a Russian player, Gretzky also brushed that aside and said he and his teammates never talked about politics during his playing days.

“We watched basketball, we watched baseball, we talked about the Blue Jays, we talked about the New York Yankees,” Gretzky said. “Hockey players, that’s never on the docket. It’s just something that we stay in our lane. The prime minister and the president don’t tell us how to play hockey, and we don’t tell them how to do politics, right?”

Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky's NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky’s NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Trending Now

Trump has called Gretzky a friend and once suggested the “Great One” should be Canada’s governor if the country becomes the 51st U.S. state. Gretzky sat with Trump’s FBI Director, Kash Patel, during the Washington Capitals games in which Ovechkin tied and broke his record.

Story continues below advertisement

The 64-year-old from Brantford, Ontario, has generally declined to discuss politics.  “I always say to my kids — I’ve got five American kids, seven American grandchildren, an American wife, a 103-year-old American mother-in-law, and I always tell them every day that you be as proud of the United States of America as I am to be a Canadian,” Gretzky said on Mulroney’s show.

“That’s what your grandfather would have wanted.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop'
Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop

Sponsored content

Politics

Wayne Gretzky says he has ‘no political power’ over the president or prime minister

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country'
Trump defends Gretzky, says the ‘Great One’ wants Canada to remain its own country
RELATED: Gulf of Mexico or Gulf of America? What the US name change means for Google Maps users – Feb 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Retired NHL great Wayne Gretzky downplayed his influence on Donald Trump in his first public comments since the U.S. president began his second term and began making references to making Canada the 51st state.

On a radio show Monday hosted by Ben Mulroney, son of former consecutive Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Gretzky never used Trump’s name and was never asked about Trump’s tariffs and trade war or the 51st state comments.

Story continues below advertisement

Mulroney instead asked Gretzky if it registered with him that others attempt to use his name to further their agendas.

“I don’t worry about those kind of things because you can’t make everybody happy,” Gretzky said on the show on AM-640 in Toronto. “But, trust me, I have no political power with the prime minister or the president. That’s between those two guys, and that’s why you hold elections and that’s why people get to do what they want to do and say what they want to say. But trust me I have no pull or power with either the prime minister or the president.”

FBI director is Kash Patel, left, tallking with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
FBI director Kash Patel sitting with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky during the first period of the NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Some Canadians have openly wondered why Gretzky doesn’t speak out against Trump’s comments and they have noted his relationship with the Republican president dates back some years.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Asked about having his NHL career goals record broken by Alex Ovechkin, a Russian player, Gretzky also brushed that aside and said he and his teammates never talked about politics during his playing days.

Story continues below advertisement

“We watched basketball, we watched baseball, we talked about the Blue Jays, we talked about the New York Yankees,” Gretzky said. “Hockey players, that’s never on the docket. It’s just something that we stay in our lane. The prime minister and the president don’t tell us how to play hockey, and we don’t tell them how to do politics, right?”

Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky's NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky’s NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Trending Now

Trump has called Gretzky a friend and once suggested the “Great One” should be Canada’s governor if the country becomes the 51st U.S. state. Gretzky sat with Trump’s FBI Director, Kash Patel, during the Washington Capitals games in which Ovechkin tied and broke his record.

The 64-year-old from Brantford, Ontario, has generally declined to discuss politics.  “I always say to my kids — I’ve got five American kids, seven American grandchildren, an American wife, a 103-year-old American mother-in-law, and I always tell them every day that you be as proud of the United States of America as I am to be a Canadian,” Gretzky said on Mulroney’s show.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s what your grandfather would have wanted.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop'
Edmonton statue of Wayne Gretzky smeared with poop

Sponsored content

AdChoices