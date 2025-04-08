Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta moves to restrict public boards’ power to police trustees, councilors

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2025 5:48 pm
1 min read
Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver speaks in Edmonton on Tuesday about plans the province is making to the self-policing powers of elected public school boards and municipal councils. View image in full screen
Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver speaks in Edmonton on Tuesday about plans the province is making to the self-policing powers of elected public school boards and municipal councils. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta is looking to reduce the self-policing powers of elected public school boards and municipal councils.

The changes are included in two bills put forward by Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative government.

In one bill, Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver proposes pulling local council’s codes of conduct and also ending any related ongoing complaints or sanctions that aren’t before the courts.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

McIver says in some cases, codes of conduct have been weaponized to silence dissent on municipal councils.

In the second bill, Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides proposes banning school boards from disqualifying or removing a trustee over code of conduct breaches.

If his bill passes, boards can still have codes of conduct and punish trustees who break them, but a trustee can only be removed through a recall vote.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices