Uptick in B.C. Mpox cases spurs vaccination appeal to those at risk

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 8, 2025 5:21 pm
1 min read
RELATED: As Mpox becomes a global health emergency for the second time in two years, we speak to Dr. Isaac Bogoch about what to know about how it spreads and what the symptoms are. – Aug 16, 2024
Health officials in the Lower Mainland are warning of a concerning uptick in Mpox cases.

While the number of cases reported in B.C. last year, 96, was down from a high of 190 in 2022 when Mpox spread to 70 countries globally, Vancouver Coastal Health said there have already been 19 cases reported so far this year.

Most of those cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region and were predominantly among men who have sex with men. More than half of the cases were also among people who were either unvaccinated or had not received two doses of the vaccine.

Health officials said people who aren’t fully vaccinated typically have a milder reaction to the virus but can still pass it on.

Fortunately, there have been no hospitalizations or deaths from the virus last year or to date in 2025.

Mpox is typically spread through person-to-person transmission, with symptoms usually appearing one to two weeks after exposure.

Infections often start with flu-like symptoms before the patient develops a skin rash and lesions that can appear on hands, feet, mouths or genitals.

“Mpox is usually a mild illness, and most people recover on their own after a few weeks,” Vancouver Coastal Health said.

“However, unvaccinated individuals can experience moderate or severe disease.”

Health officials are urging people who may be at risk, including gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, to get fully vaccinated.

You can learn more about who is eligible for vaccination and how to book an appointment here.

