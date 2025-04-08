‘A monster that used me’: Man who abducted, raped Alberta teen gets 50 years behind bars

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains details of child sexual abuse

An American man who kidnapped a girl from Edmonton and smuggled her across the U.S. border in 2022 will spend five decades in prison for crimes the court said “exhibited a level of depravity we rarely see in this district.”

Noah Madrano, 43, was handed concurrent sentences of 600 months, or 50 years in prison, and 360 months, or 30 years, on Tuesday by Oregon Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman.

Madrano was arrested July 2, 2022, in a hotel room in Oregon and charged after a then-13-year-old girl from Edmonton was kidnapped outside her school.

He faced six U.S. federal charges and was set to go to trial in January at the U.S. District Court of Oregon in Portland. Instead, Madrano submitted a plea deal to two of the felonies, forgoing a trial.

He pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. At the time, the girl’s family said the two counts he plead guilty to encompass the remaining charges.

The first count carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years. The second count has a minimum sentence of 10 years with a maximum of life in prison. Both also include fines of US$250,000 and supervision upon release of five years to the rest of his life.

View image in full screen Noah Madrano, seen in an undated photo from Facebook. Facebook

Madrano met the girl online and sexually exploited her for more than a year before the abduction occurred, according to Madrano’s plea agreement earlier this year.

During that time, the girl sent Madrano numerous images and videos of herself engaging in sexually explicit acts. Madrano then posted some of that content to his social media.

At the end of May 2022, Madrano travelled from Oregon to Canada, where he met the girl in a hotel room and told her to perform a sexual act while he recorded it.

The plea agreement said he took the recording back to Oregon where he made copies.

Three weeks later, Madrano then returned to Edmonton and picked the girl up from her school.

From June 24 until July 1, 2022, he hid the girl in a hotel room in Canada, where he sexually abused her repeatedly.

He made the girl dye her hair to change her appearance, then drove back across the U.S. border with the girl hidden in his trunk.

Madrano took the girl to a hotel room in Oregon City, Ore., where they had sex. The girl was 13 at the time. He was 41.

In the early morning hours of July 2, at which point the girl had been missing for a week, FBI and Oregon City Police officers got inside Madrano’s hotel room and found him there with the minor.

The girl was taken into protective custody and returned to her parents in Canada.

‘A monster that used me’: Victim and family speak out in court

Madrano’s victim is now in high school and shared her impact statement in court, saying she doesn’t remember everything that happened due to being drugged and her brain blocking out the trauma.

“I remember the endless nights of abuse,” the girl said. “He would drug me in his vehicle before walking up to a hotel room.”

She remembers being forced to dye her hair black while he recorded her in the bathroom and said while in his captivity, Madrano would sit on his computer researching all the charges and what her family and friends were doing back at home.

“He told me he loved me, he would never hurt me. Meanwhile I had bruises all over my body from him.”

The girl said she was so innocent before she met Madrano.

"You were just a monster. A monster that used me, and then decided to try and end my life."

Madrano ruined her life, the girl said, adding afterwards she had dark thoughts.

“I used to tell myself maybe I don’t deserve to live. Maybe Noah was doing me a favour. Maybe I should have drowned that night in the hotel bathroom,” she said.

Eventually, the girl realized she is a survivor and said her impact statement was read on behalf of every other victim of sexual violence that never got justice.

She asked the judge to hand Madrano a life sentence in prison.

“I deserve to be free. He does not,” she concluded.

The girl’s mom, dad and younger sister also shared victim impact statements, speaking at length about the depth of damage the crimes have had on their family.

The sister said she was bullied by classmates because of what happened, some friends turned on her, and had to switch schools. She became scared to leave the house, fearing she would also be abducted. The bond between the girls fell apart, the younger sister said.

“We don’t talk, we don’t hang out. You have ruined my relationship with my sister and I hope you go to prison for the rest of your life,” the sister said.

The victim’s father said he will never be able to forgive Madrano.

“I am not a man who carries a lot of hate with him, but for you, I make an exception,” the dad said to Madrano. “You deserve no clemency for your actions.”

The father said his daughter is a shell of the person she once was, struggling with relationships and not leaving the house. Her kidnapping has created deep fissures in the family.

"You are a sick monster and I blame you for creating a world where children are no longer safe."

Her mother also said it’s been a difficult chapter for the entire family.

The girl’s mother spoke about the pain of seeing how the trauma still presents itself today, how her daughter struggles with suicidal thoughts and has been hospitalized because of it.

“I am certain we all suffer from PTSD,” the mom said, adding she was forced to take a medical leave from work due to the stress.

Judge rejects Madrano’s version of events, calls him sadistic and cruel

Madrano also spoke in court, apologizing and explaining his actions.

“I was only trying to help her. I am aware those actions were wrong and consequences extend beyond just her, but affect her family.

"I took advantage of the fact that she seemed to love me."

View image in full screen Undated older photo of Noah Madrano. Credit: Facebook

Judge Michael Mosman shot down that statement and said it shows Madrano has little remorse and a low chance of rehabilitation.

“I reject categorically that he only wanted what was best for her,” Mosman said. “I reject Mr. Madrano’s assertion he is not a man of violence. He imposed violence on this minor victim.”

Mosman said Madrano has a sadistic, cruel personality and rejected his interpretation of events.

The judge also acknowledged the sentence he handed down won’t heal things for the girl’s family overnight.

“I can impose a sentence that is consistent with the law, what I can’t do is make this somehow better for your family,” Mosman said.

“The only change that can come about won’t come from anything I say today, but will come as what you’re doing as a family and individuals.”

Courts had asked for life in prison

Last week, the U.S. government released a sentencing memo saying it recommended the court impose a lifetime sentence to provide just punishment, protect the community, and deter future crimes against children.

“This sentence represents the high end of the applicable guidelines range,” said the April 2 statement from the District of Oregon acting United States attorney William Narus and assistant United States attorney Mira Chernick.

The memo said the government recognizes a high-end recommendation is somewhat uncommon, particularly after a guilty plea, and especially when it results in a sentence of life.

“But the aggravating factors in this case—many of which are not captured by the guidelines—and the danger (Madrano) poses to children make life imprisonment the only sentence sufficient to punish the defendant for his conduct and protect the community from future crimes by him,” they said.

Madrano’s lawyers argued a life sentence was essentially a death sentence due to his age.

During sentencing on Tuesday, the courts noted even after being arrested, Madrano did not stop trying to commit crimes against children. He wanted a USB thumb drive given to him in prison, which turned out to contain a large collection of child porn and images of minor victims.

While the victim is from Alberta, the Edmonton Police Service said it didn’t charge Madrano here because his case was being dealt with in the United States.

Madrano also faces charges at the state level. The teen’s parents said those charges are likely to proceed after the federal sentencing is complete.