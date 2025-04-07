New one-way traffic pattern coming to Vancouver’s Canada Place

The City of Vancouver is testing out a new one-way traffic plan in a bid to cut down on vehicle conflicts in an area regularly flooded with tourists and pedestrians.
The one-way pilot will affect Canada Place between Howe and Burrard streets from the middle of April until December.
The move comes ahead of the busy summer cruise ship season, which sees hundreds of ships disgorge more than 1.2 million passengers into the area every year.
The city believes implementing one-way traffic will reduce the number of pedestrian-vehicle conflict points, boost safety for people coming and going from the cruise terminal, and speed up bus, taxi and vehicle traffic in the area.
Get breaking National news
Under the plan, vehicles will be required to enter the zone from Howe Street and exit via Burrard or Thurlow streets.
Signage will be installed in the area to inform drivers of the changes.
The city says if the pilot is a success, the new one-way zone could become permanent.
- Vancouver will do ‘anything we can’ to keep Whitecaps in town amid stadium talks: Mayor
- Should Victoria and Saanich amalgamate? Citizens’ assembly says ‘yes’
- ‘Complete cruelty’: B.C. couple finds sick, injured poodle thrown in the trash
- B.C. ends cancer program that sent patients to U.S. for radiation therapy
Comments