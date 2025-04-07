Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Eby, Carney meet as U.S. threatens to double softwood lumber duties

By Brenna Owen The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2025 5:12 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Anxiety grows in B.C. softwood lumber industry amid trade war'
Anxiety grows in B.C. softwood lumber industry amid trade war
RELATED: There is growing anxiety in B.C.'s softwood lumber industry as it deals with high duties from US and uncertainty from Trump's trade war. Premier David Eby is in Prince George Friday, meeting with forestry representatives. Paul Johnson has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Steep American duties on Canadian softwood lumber were expected to be a focal point as British Columbia Premier David Eby met with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Carney, who was on a campaign swing in Victoria, told reporters ahead of the meeting that it’s not his first time talking with Eby about softwood lumber and Canada’s response to the broader trade dispute with the United States.

Click to play video: 'B.C. premier in Prince George showing support for softwood lumber industry'
B.C. premier in Prince George showing support for softwood lumber industry

He says “we’re going to fight, protect and build.”

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced a plan Friday to raise the duties on Canadian lumber to 34.45 per cent, more than double the current levy.

Asked about the U.S. plan during an earlier press conference in the Victoria area, Carney told reporters “these tariffs are wholly unjustified.”

He says he recognizes the importance of the industry that supports tens of thousands of workers and the federal government is stepping up on their behalf.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Trump compares tariffs to ‘medicine’ as global stock markets plunge'
Trump compares tariffs to ‘medicine’ as global stock markets plunge

“This is another unjustified tariff. You can expect us to fight against it.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Carney said there is an opportunity to play to B.C.’s strengths in modular housing and mass timber as the federal government looks to speed up homebuilding.

Eby told reporters the American announcement was “bad news,” after issuing a statement on Saturday saying the plan was an “attack on workers.”

Story continues below advertisement

Carney pointed to his Liberals’ recent campaign pledge to implement a national housing strategy with the goal of building half a million homes a year, doubling the current rate, and said supporting Canadian lumber is part of that effort.

“We do have that ambition to build in this country, to use our resources.”

Trending Now

The BC Lumber Trade Council has issued a statement urging the U.S. Commerce Department to reverse its preliminary decision, saying the higher levies would hurt workers on both sides of the border and drive up lumber prices for Americans.

Council president Kurt Niquidet says B.C. does not subsidize its lumber industry and the U.S. duties are “unjustified and harmful.”

Click to play video: '3 reasons B.C. premier is ‘anxious’ about softwood lumber industry'
3 reasons B.C. premier is ‘anxious’ about softwood lumber industry

Rather, he says B.C.’s system is grounded in market principles, with timber sold through open, competitive auctions.

Story continues below advertisement

“Claims that B.C.’s system provides an unfair advantage are simply not supported by the facts. Commerce continues to employ flawed and misleading methodologies, resulting in the higher rates,” the statement says.

The federal New Democrats also issued a statement from several candidates from Vancouver Island, where many people and communities depend on the industry.

“The forest industry is taking a hit. The current softwood lumber tariffs are already devastating — this will be crippling,” says Gord Johns in Courtenay-Alberni.

“What we need right now is to build hospitals, bridges and houses — and let’s do it using Canadian lumber and steel.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices