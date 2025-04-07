Maple Leafs embracing Craig Berube’s style

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Craig Berube arrived in town with a plan.

The Stanley Cup-winning head coach was hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs last spring to change how a gifted group with loads of regular-season success — and plenty of playoff pain — went about its business.

Berube preached a direct, defensively responsible, north-south approach on the first day of training camp when a franchise with one series victory in the NHL’s salary cap era reconvened back in September.

The message appears to have landed. That doesn’t mean there isn’t more fine-tuning required with post-season hockey just over the horizon.

Toronto held a well-attended optional skate before flying south for road games Tuesday and Wednesday against the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning that will go a long way in deciding the Atlantic Division title.

The Leafs, who led the Lightning by four points and were six up on the Panthers with a game in hand heading into Monday’s action, can virtually lock up the division crown with a pair of victories.

Their overall performance with seven contests left on the schedule, however, is where Berube’s attention lies.

“We just want to keep playing good hockey and consistent hockey,” he said at the club’s practice facility. “Outcomes are outcomes. You’ve got to focus on the process.”

Berube, who lifted the Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and was a tough-as-nails enforcer during his playing days, has plenty of offensive horses on a roster led by star forwards Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares.

Regular-season scoring hasn’t been an issue for Toronto. The trouble for past iterations came in the playoffs when defences stiffen, referees’ whistles blow less frequently and 5-on-5 offence is harder to generate.

“Putting the team first in all aspects,” Matthews said of the new standard. “Doing things the right way, no matter what the situation or what the game brings.”

Berube liked how his players have stayed patient in recent outings before flexing and taking control in third periods as part of a four-game winning streak.

“That’s very important for our hockey team,” he said. “We’ve got to keep pushing, playing smart, checking, not opening the game up, not forcing pucks, making good puck decisions.”

The Leafs (47-25-4), who have had 12 different players assessed fighting majors this season to tie for the league lead, have points in five of their last six games (5-0-1) heading into Tuesday’s matchup against the Panthers (44-29-4).

The defending Cup champs are on a five-game slide (0-4-1), including a 3-2 loss in Toronto last Wednesday, and sit third in the division — just two points up on the hard-charging Ottawa Senators.

Florida is without star forward Matthew Tkachuk (lower-body injury) and defenceman Aaron Ekblad (suspension), while captain Aleksander Barkov (upper-body injury) has missed the last three games.

“They have some top guys out,” Toronto winger Matthew Knies said. “They still played a great game against us … it was a tough battle.

“I’m sure they’re eager.”

The Leafs, meanwhile, feel the same when it comes what Berube has been preaching with regards to structure, tenacity and communication.

“It’s about winning,” Matthews said. “This is the time of year when you want to really be rounding out your game and playing with confidence and going into the post-season firing on all cylinders.”

Berube saw a roster ready to embrace his gospel as soon as walked through the door.

But for all the success that’s resulted in a 98-point output to date, these Leafs remain far from a finished product.

“It takes a long time to break habits,” Berube said. “There’s always going to be situations where we’ve got to reel them back in and get them on the right side of things.”

OVI TIME

Alex Ovechkin scored the 895th regular-season goal of his NHL career Sunday to pass Wayne Gretzky and sit atop the league’s all-time list.

“Physical player, big player, forecheck, hit, score goals,” Berube said of the Washington Capitals winger. “You don’t see a lot of those guys throughout your career, and he’s definitely one of them, if not the best.”

VLAD HE’S STAYING

Matthews has got to know Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and was happy to learn the slugger will be staying in Toronto after word broke he was signing a 14-year contract extension worth US$500 million

“Incredible player,” Matthews said. “It’s pretty cool to have a guy like him wrapped up.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2025.