Shawn Desman, July Talk, Dean Brody early names added to CNE concert lineup

Canadian pop singer Shawn Desman, and homegrown bands July Talk and Loverboy are set to make waves as part of the Canadian National Exhibition concert series.
Organizers of the annual end-of-summer event at Toronto’s Exhibition Place unveiled the first batch of headliners at the CNE, and it all starts with Desman on Aug. 15.
The Toronto performer will take the stage to deliver an array of his radio favourites, which include “Electric,” “Shook,” and his new single “Body,” with Jamie Fine.
He’ll be followed by “Working for the Weekend” hitmakers Loverboy on Aug. 16, “Picturing Love” rock band July Talk on Aug. 22, pop-rock act Marianas Trench on Aug. 29 and two-time Juno-winning country singer Dean Brody on Aug. 30.
Other performers announced in the first wave include Three Dog Night, the U.S. rock act behind classics “Mama Told Me (Not to Come) and “Joy to the World,” on Aug. 23, and British singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs, best known for the 2016 hit “River,” on Aug. 26.
All shows are free with admission to the CNE grounds, which are already on sale. Additional musical acts will be added to the calendar in the coming weeks.
