Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

‘Hands off’: Across Canada, protesters rally against Trump

By Christopher Reynolds The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2025 6:45 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: '‘Hands off’ protests erupt worldwide in response to Trump’s global trade war'
‘Hands off’ protests erupt worldwide in response to Trump’s global trade war
Watch from April 5, 2025: Donald Trump's trade war has gone global with a 10 per cent tariff in effect on all imports from several countries. As steeper levies loom, ‘Hands off' protests have emerged in cities across the U.S., Canada and beyond. This coordinated backlash against Donald Trump's latest executive actions comes as the U.S. president urges Americans to “hang tough,” promising historic results with his tariff plan. Candice Cole has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Protesters rallied in several cities across the country on Sunday to demonstrate against U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to Canadian sovereignty.

Despite softer-than-expected tariffs against Canada last week and a more cordial tone from the White House of late, the echo from Trump’s repeated remarks about making Canada the 51st state continues to ring in Canadians’ ears.

In Montreal, hundreds gathered in Mount Royal Park in a show of solidarity against the belittling comments, with some sporting signs dotted with maple leaves and fleur-de-lis reading, “Hands off” and “Canada is already great.”

Click to play video: 'Canada-US relationship ‘will never be the same’ after Trump tariffs, Joly warns'
Canada-US relationship ‘will never be the same’ after Trump tariffs, Joly warns

At the foot of a monument topped by a winged goddess of liberty, artists, politicians and the former head of Doctors Without Borders warned about the dangers to free speech, democratic integrity and Canadian independence posed by the Trump administration.

Story continues below advertisement

“The threat to our sovereignty is absolutely insane,” said Jonathan Trivisonno, 36, who said he felt “shock” on first hearing Trump’s suggestions of annexation, which included references to the former prime minister as “governor Justin Trudeau.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s very discouraging. We’ve been friends for so long. My partner’s American, my best friend is American. We’re intertwined” — but distinct, he stressed, sporting an “elbows up” sign drawn by his partner and featuring a Canada goose fending off a peckish American eagle.

Canadian and Quebec flags threaded the crowd, which let out cheers and boos as a nearby snare drummer tapped out a soundtrack, giving the event a faintly martial air.

“You’re at home and then you hear that Donald Trump maybe wants to invade Canada, and that all the Trumpist values can come and contaminate us,” said event organizer and renowned Quebec journalist Alain Saulnier.

“What we wanted to do was allow people to get out of their homes and make it clear that they do not want Trump here,” added Saulnier.

Click to play video: 'Carney says Trump’s 51st state threats ‘need to stop’ before U.S.-Canada trade talks resume'
Carney says Trump’s 51st state threats ‘need to stop’ before U.S.-Canada trade talks resume

The sentiment resounded from the Maritimes to the Prairies.

Story continues below advertisement

In Halifax, hundreds more braved pounding rain to attend a rally outside a convention centre, where they stood in puddles a few inches deep, singing along to a cover band playing the Tragically Hip and other Canadian classics.

Related News

Debbie Baker, who was attending the event with her daughter, said this was the first time she’d ever participated in any kind of rally. “I thought at my age now, 66, it’s time to stand up and say something,” she said.

“I’m a proud Canadian, proud Maritimer, proud Nova Scotian, and I’ll be damned if anybody is going to try and take over this country, whether they’re an elected official in Canada or somebody south of our border.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh stopped by the rally as he wrapped up a two-day tour of Atlantic Canada, shaking hands and taking selfies in the sea of umbrellas and Canadian flags.

In Manitoba, Premier Wab Kinew said his government helped organize a “Rally for Canada” so residents could show regional and national pride and send a message — that the country will never be an American state.

The demonstrations came a day after Americans gathered in all 50 states to protest the president’s agenda following a dizzying 11 weeks that saw Trump throw up tariff walls, dismantle some government offices and pardon nearly all defendants involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2025.

With files from Maura Forrest in Halifax.

Click to play video: 'Canada wanted to “cooperate” on illegal immigration, but Trump chose tariffs'
Canada wanted to “cooperate” on illegal immigration, but Trump chose tariffs
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices