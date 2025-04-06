Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Pope makes 1st public appearance at Vatican since leaving hospital

By Silvia Stellacci And Colleen Barry The Associated Press
Posted April 6, 2025 9:06 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Pope Francis gives ‘thumbs up’ to crowd after he’s discharged from 5-week hospital stay'
Pope Francis gives ‘thumbs up’ to crowd after he’s discharged from 5-week hospital stay
RELATED: Pope Francis gives 'thumbs up’ to crowd after he's discharged from 5-week hospital stay – Mar 23, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Pope Francis made a surprise entrance to St. Peter’s Square during a special Jubilee Mass for the sick and health workers on Sunday, marking his first public appearance at the Vatican since leaving t he hospital two weeks ago after a life-threatening bout with pneumonia.

The pontiff waved at the crowd of faithful that stood and applauded as he was pushed in a wheelchair unannounced to the front of the altar in the square. Some exclaimed, “I see the pope!” as his image first emerged on a big screen showing him passing through the Holy Door before being brought down a ramp to the altar.

“Good Sunday to everyone,’’ Francis said, speaking into a microphone, which he tapped to make sure it was working on a second attempt. “Thank you very much.”

The pontiff’s voice sounded stronger than when he addressed well-wishers outside of Gemelli hospital on the day of his release March 23, after a five-week hospital stay.

Story continues below advertisement

He wore nasal tubes to receive supplemental oxygen, which the Vatican says is being gradually reduced. As he waved and blessed the crowd, his arm movements remained limited — which his doctor said was not related to his illness but to an unspecified trauma suffered before his Feb. 14 hospitalization.

After the Mass, the pontiff greeted some of those who assisted in the service, many who bowed to kiss his hands. He exited the square through the Holy Door.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Pope shares his experience of being sick

Click to play video: '1st photo of Pope Francis since hospitalization released by Vatican, Rome faithful send prayers'
1st photo of Pope Francis since hospitalization released by Vatican, Rome faithful send prayers

Francis has just completed two weeks of at least two months of doctor-ordered rest as he continues physical, respiratory and speech therapy, as well as treatment for a lingering lung infection.

The pope referred to his experience with illness in both the traditional Sunday blessing and the homily read by Archbishop Rino Fisichella, organizer of the Holy Year that is expected to bring some 30 million pilgrims to Rome.

Story continues below advertisement

Addressing the sick among the crowd, the pope said in the homily read by Fisichella that “In this moment of my life I share a lot: the experience of infirmity, feeling weak, depending on the others for many things, needing support.

Trending Now

“It is not easy, but it is a school in which we learn every day to love and to let ourselves be loved, without demanding and without rejecting, without regretting, without despairing, grateful to God and to our brothers for the good that we receieve, trusting for what is still to come.”

He also urged the faithful not to push the fragile from their lives “as unfortunately a certain mentality does today. Let’s not ostracize pain from our surroundings. Let’s instead make it an opportunity to grow together, to cultivate hope.”

In the traditional Sunday blessing, he offered prayers for doctors, nurses and health care workers “who are not always helped to work in inadequate conditions, at times the victims of aggression. Their mission is not easy and must be supported and respected.”

The faithful were moved by the pope’s unexpected appearance.

‘’It was beautiful, something completely unexpected because I didn’t think I would see the pope,” said Pasquale Citrolo from Trapani, Sicily. “Instead he gave us this gift.”

Linda Elezi, from the Adriatic coastal province of Ancona, said she was touched by the pope’s “surprise.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We pray for him every day, and he prays for us, and for peace and for all the wold, because that is the message of our pilgrimage today: Bring peace to all the world,” she said.

Barry reported from Milan.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices