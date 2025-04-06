Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Smith scores in OT as Golden Knights edge Flames 3-2

By Darren Haynes The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2025 1:32 am
2 min read
Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore, top, celebrates his team's winning goal as Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf reacts during overtime NHL hockey action in Calgary on Saturday, April 5, 2025. View image in full screen
Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore, top, celebrates his team's winning goal as Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf reacts during overtime NHL hockey action in Calgary on Saturday, April 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Reilly Smith scored twice — including the overtime winner — on Saturday night, as the Vegas Golden Knights edged the Calgary Flames 3-2.

Pavel Dorofeyev, with his team-leading 33rd goal, had the other goal for Vegas (46-22-8), whose lead atop the Pacific Division over the hard-charging Los Angeles Kings remains at three points.

Defenceman Shea Theodore assisted on all three Vegas goals.

Joel Hanley and Matt Coronato scored for Calgary (36-27-13).

The Flames move to within four points of the idle Minnesota Wild, who hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Calgary has one game in hand and the two teams meet at the Saddledome on Friday.

In his first start of the season, Akira Schmid made 21 saves for the win.

Story continues below advertisement

Schmid was pressed into action, with Adin Hill getting a rest after starting the past five games and Ilya Samsonov still injured.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Dustin Wolf had 31 saves for the Flames. He falls to 25-16-7.

TAKEAWAYS

Golden Knights: Victor Olafsson set a career high for shots with nine. His previous high was seven set on Nov. 9, 2019, while with the Buffalo Sabres. Four of the shots came in a 28-second span on a first-period power play when he was set up four times in a row for nearly identical one-timers from just above the faceoff dot to Wolf’s left but the rookie goaltender denied him each time.

Trending Now

Flames: Shut out by a combined score of 8-0 in their first two games against Vegas this season, both at T-Mobile Arena, Calgary finally snapped that drought on Hanley’s second goal of the season with eight seconds remaining in the second period. Coronato then tied it 43 seconds into the third period.

KEY MOMENT

With the entire overtime played at four-on-four due to Vegas starting off on the power play and there being no whistles, the winning goal came when Smith curled behind the net with the puck and flung a backhand that bounced off of MacKenzie Weegar’s skate and then off of Wolf and into the net.

Story continues below advertisement

KEY STAT

Vegas improves to 16-4-1 against the Pacific Division.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Flames: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices