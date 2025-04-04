Whitecaps ‘in discussion’ with Vancouver about new stadium at PNE, club says

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC says it is in talks with the City of Vancouver about building a possible stadium.

In a statement, the club said the talks involve the possibility of a stadium at the PNE fairgrounds site in East Vancouver.

4:51 Vancouver Whitecaps FC up for sale

“The club’s ownership has always been clear on their goal of constructing a purpose-built stadium and the importance of a suitable venue to both fan experience and financial performance for any professional sports franchise,” the statement from ownership said.

Story continues below advertisement

It wouldn’t be the first time the Whitecaps played in the neighbourhood.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The club played a part of its debut 2011 season at Empire Field, a temporary facility built at the site of the old Empire Stadium next to Playland while a new roof was being built at BC Place.

3:25 Vancouver Whitecaps fire head coach Vanni Sartini

Global News is seeking comment from the City of Vancouver.

In December, the club owners announced they had initiated the process to sell the MLS franchise.

At the time, owners Greg Kerfoot, Steve Luczo, Jeff Mallett and Steve Nash said they built a solid foundation for the club and now is the right time for an owner with the resources and ambition to take the next steps.

“Our group have been committed to transforming our local soccer club into a significant contributor to our community,” Kerfoot said in a statement at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

The impending sale of the team raised concerns that the franchise could be moved to another city, fears exacerbated by the fact the Whitecaps are currently tenants, not owners at BC Place.

Having their own stadium would improve the business case for a new ownership group in keeping the team in the city.