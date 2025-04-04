Menu

Sports

Whitecaps ‘in discussion’ with Vancouver about new stadium at PNE, club says

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 4, 2025 10:19 pm
1 min read
The Vancouver Whitecaps FC says it is in talks with the City of Vancouver about building a possible stadium.

In a statement, the club said the talks involve the possibility of a stadium at the PNE fairgrounds site in East Vancouver.

“The club’s ownership has always been clear on their goal of constructing a purpose-built stadium and the importance of a suitable venue to both fan experience and financial performance for any professional sports franchise,” the statement from ownership said.

It wouldn’t be the first time the Whitecaps played in the neighbourhood.

The club played a part of its debut 2011 season at Empire Field, a temporary facility built at the site of the old Empire Stadium next to Playland while a new roof was being built at BC Place.

Global News is seeking comment from the City of Vancouver.

In December, the club owners announced they had initiated the process to sell the MLS franchise.

At the time, owners Greg Kerfoot, Steve Luczo, Jeff Mallett and Steve Nash said they built a solid foundation for the club and now is the right time for an owner with the resources and ambition to take the next steps.

“Our group have been committed to transforming our local soccer club into a significant contributor to our community,” Kerfoot said in a statement at the time.

The impending sale of the team raised concerns that the franchise could be moved to another city, fears exacerbated by the fact the Whitecaps are currently tenants, not owners at BC Place.

Having their own stadium would improve the business case for a new ownership group in keeping the team in the city.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

