Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan see lowest unemployment rate throughout the provinces

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted April 4, 2025 7:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate dropped'
Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate dropped
WATCH: Saskatchewan's unemployment rate dropped half a percentage point in March to 4.9%. The lowest rate among the ten provinces.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

According to a new Statistics Canada report, Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate dropped half a percentage point in March to 4.9 per cent. The lowest rate among the ten provinces.

The Saskatchewan government says, “Major year-over-year gains were reported for construction up 8,700, an increase of 24.2 per cent. Health care and social assistance is up 8,100 an increase of 8.8 per cent and educational services is up 4,900 an increase of 8.7 per cent.”

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, one economist in Regina says is difficult to predict how these numbers could change in the future because of the economic uncertainty around the trade war.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices