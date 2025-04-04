Saskatchewan see lowest unemployment rate throughout the provinces

According to a new Statistics Canada report, Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate dropped half a percentage point in March to 4.9 per cent. The lowest rate among the ten provinces.
The Saskatchewan government says, “Major year-over-year gains were reported for construction up 8,700, an increase of 24.2 per cent. Health care and social assistance is up 8,100 an increase of 8.8 per cent and educational services is up 4,900 an increase of 8.7 per cent.”
However, one economist in Regina says is difficult to predict how these numbers could change in the future because of the economic uncertainty around the trade war.
