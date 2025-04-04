Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health

Tragic death of 18-year-old student reignites need for access to drug testing

By Amy Judd & Travis Prasad Global News
Posted April 4, 2025 6:39 pm
1 min read
fentanyl-test-strip-warning-canada View image in full screen
A fentanyl test strip is used at Vancouver Coastal Health in Vancouver, Tues. Jan. 21, 2020. Dana Larsen said this is just one of the tools they have to test what drugs are composed of. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The tragic story of an 18-year-old University of Victoria student who died from a drug overdose last year has again highlighted the need for access to drug testing.

Sidney McIntyre-Starko was one of three students who took drugs in their residence in January 2024.

A report that was released on Thursday into her death and the events surrounding it stated that the three students knew the drugs came from the unregulated drug supply in B.C. The drug was later determined to be cocaine laced with fentanyl.

It is still unclear where the trio obtained the drugs.

However, it has again raised questions about how drugs can be tested and how those testing sites could be accessed.

Dana Larsen, founder and director of Get Your Drugs Tested, said his site, which opened in 2019 has become the world’s busiest drug analysis centre.

He said everything is paid for using revenue from his cannabis and mushroom dispensary, along with public donations.

“Anyone can come in here, seven days a week, with a tiny sample of any drug or substance and we can analyze it,” Larsen said.

“We can give them feedback so they can make informed decisions of what they want to put into their bodies.”

Report into UVic student’s death finds multiple errors
Larsen’s store is on East Hastings Street in Vancouver and he said they have analyzed more than 8,000 samples since they opened in 2019.

The University of Victoria does have a drug testing site but it is unclear how often that resource is accessed.

The university also has information on its website about overdose prevention and harm reduction.

Larsen said drug testing services should be available on every university campus and in every community.

“It’s a real tragedy that it’s not.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

