3 Ontario businesses fined $450K for hiring illegal workers

Three Ontario businesses have been hit with hefty fines after a joint investigation revealed they were employing hundreds of foreign nationals without proper authorization.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said Friday that CDA Landscape Services, located in Ajax, Ont., was fined $400,000 after employing 20 unauthorized workers.

Two other businesses, including TDA Landscape Services and SDA Services, were each fined $25,000 for employing two unauthorized workers.

The three businesses pleaded guilty to various charges on Feb. 28.

The joint CBSA and OPP investigation began in 2019 when a foreign national was arrested for impaired driving.

This led authorities to uncover a network of over 700 unauthorized workers across southern and eastern Ontario. Some individuals were also found to be inadmissible to Canada and were removed from the country.

“The charges and the sentencing reflect a thorough investigation and our commitment to maintaining the integrity of Canada’s immigration system,” said Aaron McCrorie, vice president of the CBSA’s intelligence and enforcement branch, in a news release.

The CBSA reported that it has removed 16,470 foreign nationals for immigration violations since last year.