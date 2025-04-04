High-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg after release: police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a convicted sex offender released from Stony Mountain Institution Friday is considered a high risk to re-offend against adult women.

Lonnie Kelsey Smith, 48, had been serving time for convictions related to failing to comply with probation and recognizance orders, as well as impaired operation causing death.

Smith’s lengthy criminal record includes previous convictions for a litany of sex crimes, including sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, plus multiple breaches of probation and conditions, as well as assault and resisting arrest.

Police said that Smith’s sexual assault victims involved both strangers and people he knew and that the incidents of violence were exacerbated by the use of solvents and other drugs.

Upon his release, police said, he’s subject to numerous conditions, including a lifetime weapons ban,

Smith is described as five-foot-seven and 224 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his arms, including a wolf, a bear claw, a feather and a cross. He also has scars on both forearms.

Anyone with information about Smith is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 431-489-8056, Winnipeg police at 204-986-2222, any local RCMP detachment, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).