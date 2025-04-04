Premier Scott Moe to speak to reporters about Saskatchewan’s response to U.S. tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

After returning from Europe to promote Saskatchewan’s agriculture, energy and manufacturing sectors, Premier Scott Moe is expected to speak to reporters about the trip and offer his response to the United States’ latest tariff announcement.

Moe’s office said the premier will speak to media in Saskatoon at 10 a.m. local time. Global News plans to livestream his comments. The livestream can be viewed at the top of this article when it begins.

In late March, Moe departed for his European mission, where he was expected to deliver a keynote address at the London Stock Exchange and attend a trade show in Hanover, Germany, to speak with potential investors in the technology and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Saskatchewan already exports agricultural goods and uranium to the U.K. and Germany.

Moe’s visit to Europe occurred as the Canadian economy continues to face uncertainty because of tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has already imposed on some Canadian goods entering the U.S. Earlier this week, Trump announced a 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports from most countries and higher duties on many nations he said run trade surpluses with the U.S.

While Canada wasn’t mentioned during Trump’s press conference on Wednesday and escaped the latest round of tariffs, White House officials said Canada and Mexico will be subject to previous economy-wide duties that the president has tied to the smuggling of fentanyl across borders.

“For now, it appears that Canada’s approach of a co-ordinated, strong and measured response while continuing to engage with U.S. government officials at all levels has been successful,” Moe said in a statement after Trump’s latest announcement.

— With files from The Canadian Press