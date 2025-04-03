Some Sask. companies relieved after Trump’s recent tariff announcement

Some Saskatchewan industries and companies are breathing a little easier after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday.
During his announcement, Trump said that products falling under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), which ensures free trade between the countries, would not be affected by any tariffs.
Canada was also left out of Trump’s baseline 10 per cent tariffs but is still seeing 25 per cent tariffs on vehicles, as well as steel and aluminum products.
For some Saskatchewan organizations like Shercom Industries and the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan, this was mostly good news.
However, uncertainty still hangs over Saskatchewan and Canada for the future.
