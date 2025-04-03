Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Some Sask. companies relieved after Trump’s recent tariff announcement

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted April 3, 2025 7:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Some Sask. companies relieved after Trump’s recent tariff announcement'
Some Sask. companies relieved after Trump’s recent tariff announcement
WATCH: Some Saskatchewan industries are feeling relieved after seeing Canada left out of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs announced on Wednesday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Some Saskatchewan industries and companies are breathing a little easier after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday.

During his announcement, Trump said that products falling under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), which ensures free trade between the countries, would not be affected by any tariffs.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Canada was also left out of Trump’s baseline 10 per cent tariffs but is still seeing 25 per cent tariffs on vehicles, as well as steel and aluminum products.

Trending Now

For some Saskatchewan organizations like Shercom Industries and the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan, this was mostly good news.

However, uncertainty still hangs over Saskatchewan and Canada for the future.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices