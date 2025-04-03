‘How does that happen?’: New Camrose high school unable to open, stuck at ‘impasse’

Send this page to someone via email

Families in Camrose are looking forward to a brand-new high school opening this fall however, they’ve run into a big roadblock.

Although the school in the city southeast of Edmonton was completed early, there are no paved roads or utilities to the school located on the southwest edge of the city.

It’s difficult to find someone to take responsibility for the current situation.

Construction started on the nearly $30-million Blessed Carlo Acutis Catholic High School in 2023. It will accommodate more than 400 students between grades nine and 12.

The Elk Island Catholic School Division plans for the school to be open this upcoming September. It was identified as the number one priority in the division’s three-year capital plan back in 2021.

Right now, high school students within the division attend the Grade 5-12 Our Lady of Mount Pleasant Catholic School but parents say a standalone Catholic high school is overdue.

However, in a letter sent to parents, the division’s superintendent Paul Corrigan said he is “deeply concerned that key issues regarding critical infrastructure to service the school remain unresolved.”

“While EICS, Alberta Infrastructure, and the City of Camrose continue to work toward a solution, the ongoing impasse between the City and area developer (Camgill/Southpoint) remains a significant barrier,” read the letter.

View image in full screen The Blessed Carlo Acutis Catholic High School in Camrose is unable to open due to a lack of road and servicing access. Global News

This is a huge headache for parents like Davin Wilcox. He worries that no road and no power means no definitive opening date.

“We’ve all been kept in the dark over this whole thing which really is, I think that’s the frustrating part,” said Wilcox.

“Now we’re getting to like the 11th hour and it’s like, is this thing gonna open?” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Now we're getting to like the 11th hour and it's like, is this thing gonna open?"

Wilcox’s two children are set to go to the new high school this September. He said both the students and parents are raising more and more questions.

“How does that happen? Why was the school not serviced to the proper location and if that’s the key element to getting the school opened, why haven’t they done it?” Wilcox questioned.

Global News reached out to Camgill Development Corporation but did not receive a reply.

The Alberta government told Global News that construction was completed at the school eight months ahead of its planned opening and the province is working with all parties involved on finding a solution.

“The City of Camrose and the subdivision developer have not been able to agree on who is responsible for providing road and site servicing access. Until access is in place, our government cannot secure the occupancy permit and therefore cannot hand over the school to the jurisdiction to prepare it for opening,” said press secretary Callum Reid.

In a statement, the Elk Island Catholic Schools notes it has been advocating for a resolution on behalf of Camrose families.

“Throughout the school’s construction and the ongoing impasse, we have continued to plan as though the school will open this fall,” said Michael Di Massa with Elk Island Catholic Schools.

“We remain cautiously optimistic that a resolution will be found between all parties, and that the school will open to welcome students for the start of the 2025-2026 school year.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We remain cautiously optimistic that a resolution will be found between all parties, and that the school will open to welcome students for the start of the 2025-2026 school year."

Parents like Wilcox are hoping that’s the case as well, as they’re at the end of their rope.

“I just think people feel like their hands are tied. So you can be as angry as you want but there’s not a lot of avenues where a person can be like, ‘Hey let’s go, what are we doing, like it’s sitting right there, we can touch it, we can see it, just open it, let’s go,'” Wilcox said.

The city of around 20,000 people has another standalone senior high — École Camrose Composite High School, which is part of the Battle River School Division — but parents say more space and options are needed.

The City of Camrose told Global News it is negotiating with all parties involved and hopes to have further comment next week.

