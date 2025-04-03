Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Upset customers assaulting, threatening NB Power workers because of rate increases

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2025 4:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rate hike for NB Power customers amid high economic pressures'
Rate hike for NB Power customers amid high economic pressures
With economic pressures high for many in New Brunswick, people are in for another price jolt. There’s a significant rate hike in energy bills taking hold across the province. Johnny James reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New Brunswick’s Crown-owned electric utility says it understands some customers are frustrated with the cost of electricity, but NB Power says it’s unacceptable that some people are turning to threats and violence.

The utility confirmed today in a social media post that two NB Power employees were recently intimidated and injured while doing their jobs, though no details were released.

NB Power says employees have reported an increase in physical threats and “verbal assaults.”

The utility says no one should feel unsafe while doing their job.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Its social media message goes on to urge customers to “express their concerns appropriately and respectfully.”

Earlier this week, NB Power’s latest rate increase took effect, and the province’s energy and utilities board confirmed that power bills will rise by more than $200 over the next year.

Story continues below advertisement

“We understand that some people are frustrated with us and the cost of electricity, but we will never tolerate any form of violence or aggression towards our employees,” the utility said on the X platform.

“Our team of New Brunswickers is doing its best every day to make sure that customers have the power they need.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Moncton woman joining growing chorus of NB Power bill complaints'
Moncton woman joining growing chorus of NB Power bill complaints

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices