Upset customers assaulting, threatening NB Power workers because of rate increases

New Brunswick’s Crown-owned electric utility says it understands some customers are frustrated with the cost of electricity, but NB Power says it’s unacceptable that some people are turning to threats and violence.

The utility confirmed today in a social media post that two NB Power employees were recently intimidated and injured while doing their jobs, though no details were released.

NB Power says employees have reported an increase in physical threats and “verbal assaults.”

The utility says no one should feel unsafe while doing their job.

Its social media message goes on to urge customers to “express their concerns appropriately and respectfully.”

Earlier this week, NB Power’s latest rate increase took effect, and the province’s energy and utilities board confirmed that power bills will rise by more than $200 over the next year.

“We understand that some people are frustrated with us and the cost of electricity, but we will never tolerate any form of violence or aggression towards our employees,” the utility said on the X platform.

“Our team of New Brunswickers is doing its best every day to make sure that customers have the power they need.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.