Politics

$6M revamp to Brandon community hub to include 62 child-care spaces

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 3, 2025 1:52 pm
1 min read
A popular community centre in downtown Brandon is getting a boost from the Manitoba government, Municipal and Northern Relations Minister Glen Simard announced Thursday.

Simard, also MLA for Brandon East, said the Park Community Centre will receive $6 million in funding toward a redevelopment project, which will include a licensed, non-profit child-care facility with 62 new spaces.

“This investment in the Park Community Centre creates a new option for working families looking for affordable daycare services in downtown Brandon,” said Simard.

“Once completed, the Park Community Centre will offer a safe and inclusive place to enjoy rec services, cultural and social events and a brand new licensed daycare centre.”

Park Community Centre president Ken Friedrich called the centre ‘an inclusive community hall’ in the heart of the city’s downtown.

“The Park has always been a hub for the community, a meeting place for the whole city, so adding a child-care centre made absolute sense in order to service our growing population,” Friedrich said.

“We are grateful and excited to be able to continue our mission to provide a place for all and to offer more services than ever imagined before.”

