With NHL goal record in sight, players talk Ovechkin’s greatness: ‘You can’t teach it’

Paul Maurice has led hundreds of meetings across a long coaching career.

The video rolls. There are points of emphasis. Players get their marching orders.

Alex Ovechkin became a focus in opposing NHL locker rooms shortly after making his debut in 2005.

Not much has changed.

Every team knows what’s coming when the bulldozing Washington Capitals winger with a bullet one-timer sets up in his “office” — the left faceoff circle — on a power play.

View image in full screen Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) shoots during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Nick Wass

There hasn’t been an answer in two decades. Ovechkin has scored from roughly the same spot on the man advantage, along with plenty of other places at even strength, in a career that has him now just three goals shy of Wayne Gretzky’s once-thought-untouchable record of 894.

The 39-year-old winger hasn’t snuck up on anyone. So, what has led to this jaw-dropping level of sustained success? What, in short, makes him great?

“That everybody knows his shot’s coming, right?” Maurice, the Florida Panthers veteran head coach, said in an almost exasperated tone of the Russian’s power-play acumen. “Been in the centre of everybody’s penalty kill video for 20 years.

"And you just don't seem to be able to stop him."

Calgary Flames bench boss Ryan Huska said opponents have consistently tailored defensive structures to Ovechkin when the Capitals are on the man advantage.

“Impressive to watch,” said the second-year coach. “Still able to get that shot away.”

Panthers defenceman Seth Jones has been part of plenty of planning sessions centred around Washington’s captain.

“You take him away three power plays, and that fourth one, you’re just half a second late,” he said. “And it’s in the net.”

Vancouver Canucks blueliner Marcus Pettersson recalled a sequence killing a penalty — or trying to — as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“(Ovechkin) stood still,” he said. “We were talking before the game, we’ve got to be right in his pocket … but the way the players around him (moved) made him open.

“He scored.”

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis suited up against the No. 1 pick from the 2004 draft for the final 10 seasons of his playing career.

He said that while Ovechkin’s talent and longevity are important factors, so are those offensive-minded teammates he’s suited up alongside, including Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson and T.J. Oshie.

St. Louis added Ovechkin’s ability to read and react has been crucial to his 5-on-5 success.

“You look a lot quicker because you anticipate well,” he said. “It’s the speed of your brain.”

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev — one of the NHL’s top shot-blockers — said denying space has always been paramount against a player able to handle almost any pass and quickly find the target.

“You can’t teach it,” Tanev said. “That instinct to be in the right spot at the right time. And then to deal with rolling pucks, pucks not in his wheelhouse, but still hitting them hard and in places that are going in.”

Added Ottawa Senators centre Tim Stutzle: “He can fan and still score.”

Ovechkin is poised to add to his own record with a 14th season of 40 or more goals after blasting his 39th of 2024-25 — and the 892nd of his career to move within a hat trick of leapfrogging Gretzky — on Wednesday night.

“One of my favourite players since I was growing up,” Leafs captain Auston Matthews said. “Fortunately, we don’t have him anymore this year. He’s usually good for at least one.”

To put Ovechkin’s pursuit of hockey immortality into context, a player would need to score an average of 45 times over 20 straight campaigns to hit 900 goals.

“A record that will never be touched,” said Canadiens sniper Patrik Laine, echoing a phrase once uttered about the Great One’s mark.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet didn’t think Ovechkin, who missed 16 games with a broken leg earlier this season, would reach Gretzky’s level until recently.

“He scores from in front, he scores from his spot, he scores everywhere,” said the former NHLer. “(And) he’s not just a pure goal-scorer. He’ll rattle some guys.”

Toronto centre John Tavares said Ovechkin’s approach to physicality has changed later in life.

“A lot smarter with his game,” Tavares said. “But whether it’s shooting the puck in your net or coming down the wing and being a handful, he can create time and space.

Maurice said some credit for the goal chase goes to the NHL for re-emphasizing offence with significant rule changes coming out of the 2004-05 lockout following an ugly clutch-and-grab era.

“Send somebody to Ovi and grab his stick,” Maurice said of the tactical approach had previous officiating standards remained. “You could hang on for 30 seconds.”

The Moscow native no doubt took full advantage of having room to operate. There was also plenty more to the equation.

“You don’t become the greatest goal-scorer without that inner drive,” Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey said. “He loves playing the game … the energy, the celebrations, the swagger.”

Contemporaries are tuning in as the march to No. 895 continues with seven games left on Washington’s schedule.

“You’re watching history,” Flames forward Blake Coleman said. “We don’t play the Caps again this year, so we can actually enjoy his run.”

“Spectacular,” Leafs winger Mitch Marner added. “Unbelievable.”

A record once thought unreachable is almost in Ovechkin’s grasp.

“Proven everyone wrong,” Jones said. “Crazy.”

–With files from The Canadian Press’ Gemma Karstens-Smith, Daniel Rainbird, Donna Spencer and Judy Owen