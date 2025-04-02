Menu

Consumer

Alberta-based food company Sunterra files for bankruptcy protection

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted April 2, 2025 8:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta-based Sunterra Farms Ltd files for bankruptcy protection'
Alberta-based Sunterra Farms Ltd files for bankruptcy protection
As Canadians’ consumer habits turn towards buying local, Sunterra Farms — which was founded near Acme, Alberta in 1970 — has filed for bankruptcy protection. Drew Stremick reports on how consumers are disappointed, and hopeful the chain will pull through.
Canadians concerned about shopping local may have increasingly limited options, now that Alberta-based Sunterra Farms Ltd. has filed for bankruptcy protection.

The order filed in late March protects the company and its subsidiaries for 30 days while it restructures its finances.

The Sunterra Group company has eight Sunterra Market grocery store locations in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer, in addition to pork processing and greenhouse divisions with agricultural operations in Alberta, South Dakota, and Iowa.

Click to play video: 'Sunterra Market grows its own greenhouse duchess strawberries'
Sunterra Market grows its own greenhouse duchess strawberries

Patricia Hayes, a Calgary shopper, says she’s disappointed Sunterra Market could be closing its doors.

“Their produce is nice,” said Hayes. “They use local meat, and local milk and eggs… I think that’s what we’re looking for.”

Sunterra Farms was founded in 1970 near the town of Acme, and the company still operates its headquarters and some local production facilities there.

Other shoppers like Patrick Kim say shopping at places like Sunterra Market just isn’t feasible sometimes.

“They do have good quality choices,” Kim explained. “I just think their prices are a little overpriced. But that’s the only reason why I’d rather go to a Safeway or Superstore.”

Global News reached out to Sunterra Farms for comment, but did not hear back by deadline.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

