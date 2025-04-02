Alberta-based food company Sunterra files for bankruptcy protection

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians concerned about shopping local may have increasingly limited options, now that Alberta-based Sunterra Farms Ltd. has filed for bankruptcy protection.

The order filed in late March protects the company and its subsidiaries for 30 days while it restructures its finances.

The Sunterra Group company has eight Sunterra Market grocery store locations in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer, in addition to pork processing and greenhouse divisions with agricultural operations in Alberta, South Dakota, and Iowa.

Patricia Hayes, a Calgary shopper, says she’s disappointed Sunterra Market could be closing its doors.

“Their produce is nice,” said Hayes. “They use local meat, and local milk and eggs… I think that’s what we’re looking for.”

Sunterra Farms was founded in 1970 near the town of Acme, and the company still operates its headquarters and some local production facilities there.

Other shoppers like Patrick Kim say shopping at places like Sunterra Market just isn’t feasible sometimes.

“They do have good quality choices,” Kim explained. “I just think their prices are a little overpriced. But that’s the only reason why I’d rather go to a Safeway or Superstore.”

