Crime

Trial for two accused in fatal shooting of OPP officer hears about ‘frantic’ scene

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2025 4:04 pm
1 min read
The first officer who tended to a fellow Ontario Provincial Police constable after he was fatally shot more than two years ago testified in court about a “frantic” scene as he attempted life-saving measures.

Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was shot on Dec. 27, 2022 while responding to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., near Brantford.

A trial is underway for Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry, who were each charged with first-degree murder in the 28-year-old officer’s death. Both have pleaded not guilty.

OPP Const. Ryan Faust told a Cayuga, Ont., court that Pierzchala was the first to respond to the report of a vehicle in ditch and Faust drove to the scene as backup, calling it a “completely normal” call.

Faust says he then received a report that an officer with Pierzchala’s call sign had been shot.

Upon arrival, Faust says he found Pierzchala unresponsive on the ground and began chest compressions, noticing that Pierzchala had his gun still in its holster.

Faust says multiple bystanders at the scene were shouting and told him Pierzchala had been shot.

The trial, expected to last six weeks, has heard from several witnesses so far.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

