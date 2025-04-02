Vehicle fire doused on frozen North Saskatchewan River in southwest Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews were called to a golf course in southwest Edmonton late Wednesday morning after a vehicle ended up on fire on the ice of the adjacent North Saskatchewan River.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services and city police said just before 11:30 a.m, emergency services got a call about a vehicle on the frozen river at the bottom of Windermere Boulevard SW at the River Ridge Golf Course.

Fire crews arrived on scene four minutes later and used river rescue equipment to get to the car on the ice.

View image in full screen One person was taken to hospital after a car caught fire while on the ice of the North Saskatchewan River near the River Ridge Golf Course on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Global News

The car fire was put out and the city said firefighters were pulling the torched vehicle up and off of the ice.

Police said the lone man inside the car was treated and taken to hospital by EMS with serious injuries, where he remains.

The investigation into the single-vehicle crash is ongoing and police said it does not appear to be criminal in nature.

It’s not known why the car ended up on the ice or how it caught fire.