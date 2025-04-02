Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Oil Kings take 2-1 lead over Raiders in WHL playoff series

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2025 12:32 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Highlights from Game 3 of the playoff series between the Oil Kings and the Raiders.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Gavin Hodnett had a goal and assist, Gracyn Sawchyn had two assists, and the Edmonton Oil Kings edged the visiting Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Marshall Finnie and Ethan MacKenzie also scored for the Oil Kings, who took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series of the opening round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Riley Boychuk and Aiden Oiring scored for the Raiders, who were outshot 33-20.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oil Kings use Thanksgiving game to support Edmonton’s Food Bank'
Edmonton Oil Kings use Thanksgiving game to support Edmonton’s Food Bank
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices