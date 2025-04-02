Oil Kings take 2-1 lead over Raiders in WHL playoff series

Gavin Hodnett had a goal and assist, Gracyn Sawchyn had two assists, and the Edmonton Oil Kings edged the visiting Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Marshall Finnie and Ethan MacKenzie also scored for the Oil Kings, who took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series of the opening round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.
Riley Boychuk and Aiden Oiring scored for the Raiders, who were outshot 33-20.
Game 4 is Wednesday in Edmonton.
