Iconic red canoe in downtown Toronto park destroyed by overnight fire

Officials say the iconic red canoe at Canoe Landing Park in downtown Toronto has been destroyed by an overnight fire.

Toronto Fire Services said they were called to the park at Fort York Boulevard in the CityPlace neighbourhood on Wednesday at around 2:40 a.m. for a fire around the popular art installation.

No injuries were reported and the fire was put out. Images from the scene show a burnt out shell from the canoe.

View image in full screen Image of the burnt-out canoe at Canoe Landing Park. Megan King / Global News

Although it is still early in the investigation, Toronto Fire said it appears the fire could possibly be arson.

Toronto police said the circumstances are still being investigated and officers are on scene awaiting an Office of the Fire Marshal investigator.

The red canoe has been a popular spot for residents and tourists to take photos. It sits on eight acres of urban park land in downtown Toronto.