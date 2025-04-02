SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Saskatchewan industries looking to be a step ahead of the looming tariffs

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted April 2, 2025 10:36 am
1 min read
Saskatchewan industries looking to be a step ahead of the looming tariffs
WATCH: Saskatchewan industries are teaming in an effort to advocate for themselves with international partners. All in the goal of promoting trade and investment in the province.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s reciprocal 25 per cent tariffs are set to begin on Wednesday, filling many people across Saskatchewan with anxiety for the future.

In a new Angus Reid Poll released on April 1, 32 per cent of people surveyed in Saskatchewan say they’re struggling in the economy. This is the highest amount of all the provinces.

In an effort to get one-step ahead and safeguard the economy around the province, Economic Development Regina has brought together leaders from several city and provincial industries to undergo international advocacy efforts.

EDR has partnered with the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership, University of Regina, Canadian Western Agribition, Pro Metal Industries, City of Moose Jaw, Global Transportation Hub, Regina Airport Authority, Regina Hotel Association and others.

Saskatchewan’s official Opposition says this ‘Team Saskatchewan’ approach should have been something the government focused on from the beginning.

While the government says local representative from both Saskatoon and Regina have been a part of round table discussions.

Katherine Ludwig has more details in the video above.

