Kelowna child makes 911 call after family falls ill from carbon monoxide poisoning

An entire family was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) early Tuesday morning after falling ill from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

“Two ambulances with primary care paramedics responded to the scene,” said Brian Twaites, paramedic public information officer.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to eight patients and one dog.”

The eight people included four adults and four children.

“Our crews evacuated the structure and took some air readings and did in fact find very elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the building,” said Eric Grootendorst. assistant chief of training for the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD).

It was around 7:30 a.m. when a 911 call was placed from inside the home.

“The quick thinking of a 10-year-old child to call 911 and let them know they weren’t feeling well and that a couple of them had fainted, that quick action probably saved the lives of many of their family,” Grootendorst said.

According to KFD, a natural gas leak is likely what caused carbon monoxide to fill the home and the unsuspecting family to suddenly fall ill.

“At this time we don’t know exactly what caused the leak,” said Grootendorst. “It would have been a fuel-burning appliance in a home, so more than likely a natural gas-burning appliance that wasn’t venting properly or the venting was leaking or was in disrepair.”

It’s not known if the home had a carbon monoxide detector or whether it wasn’t working but fire officials say the close call is an important reminder to make sure homes are equipped with the potentially life-saving device.

“Carbon monoxide is the same weight as air, which means it mixes with air and doesn’t vent out of the home,” said Grootendorst.

“It is also colourless, tasteless and has no smell to it, so it can accumulate in your home and you would have no idea.”

The incident also has first responders encouraging parents to ensure their children know how to place a 911 call in case of an emergency and be able to recite their address.

EHS confirmed the patients were in stable condition at the time of being transported to hospital.