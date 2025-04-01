Man dead after daylight shooting in Brampton, Ont. plaza

See more sharing options

A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Brampton early on Tuesday afternoon, police say, with homicide detectives now running the investigation.

Just after 1 p.m., Peel Regional Police were called to a plaza at Bramalea Road and Dewside Drive for reports of a shooting.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, where a man was found suffering from obvious signs of trauma. Life-saving measures were attempted but failed and police said he died at the scene.

Const. Mandeep Khatra said homicide detectives were on the scene and trying to locate a suspect who fled.

He said police were doing everything they could to act quickly but could not confirm if any weapons had been recovered. Khatra was also unclear if there was more than one suspected.

The incident is believed to be isolated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police.