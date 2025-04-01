Menu

Crime

Man dead after daylight shooting in Brampton, Ont. plaza

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 6:43 pm
1 min read
Closeup of the side of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Brampton early on Tuesday afternoon, police say, with homicide detectives now running the investigation.

Just after 1 p.m., Peel Regional Police were called to a plaza at Bramalea Road and Dewside Drive for reports of a shooting.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, where a man was found suffering from obvious signs of trauma. Life-saving measures were attempted but failed and police said he died at the scene.

Const.  Mandeep Khatra said homicide detectives were on the scene and trying to locate a suspect who fled.

He said police were doing everything they could to act quickly but could not confirm if any weapons had been recovered. Khatra was also unclear if there was more than one suspected.

The incident is believed to be isolated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

