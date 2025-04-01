Menu

Economy

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expects some industries to escape new U.S. tariffs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2025 4:18 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during a press conference in Calgary on February 19, 2025. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during a press conference in Calgary on February 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she expects some major industries, including those in her province, won’t face new tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Smith says things could change, but she thinks food production and oil and gas won’t be targeted under Trump’s new tariff plan, which is set to be announced Wednesday.

Danielle Smith speaks to Albertans after returning from Florida
Trump had imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico in March with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy but issued a one-month pause on most products a few days later.

He has referred to the looming tariff announcement as “Liberation Day” and said he’ll move forward with reciprocal tariffs to match duties other countries currently impose on U.S. imports.

Smith says that since Canada doesn’t tariff imports of U.S. oil or most food products, she expects those industries to remain unscathed.

The Trump administration has declined to provide further details ahead of Wednesday’s announcement.

Trump threatens Canada, EU with ‘large scale’ tariffs — How the EU is pushing back
© 2025 The Canadian Press

