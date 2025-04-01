Manitoba RCMP search turns up guns, other contraband at Pinaymootang First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Five people were arrested Monday after a home in Pinaymootang First Nation was searched as part of an ongoing investigation, Manitoba RCMP say.

The search, police said, turned up numerous firearms, as well as ammunition, drug paraphernalia and cash. All five people in the home — three men and two women — were arrested without incident.

The suspects, ranging in age from 23 to 32, were primarily from the Pinaymootang community, aside from one man from Pine Falls.

Charges ranging from possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose to failing to comply with a release order were laid. Police continue to investigate.