Crime

Manitoba RCMP search turns up guns, other contraband at Pinaymootang First Nation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 5:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers'
Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers
RELATED: "Whether it's drugs, or someone on a wanted bulletin... absolutely every single tip gets investigated." Const. Dani McKinnon breaks down the numbers around gun incidents and the push for Winnipeggers to call anonymous tip lines like Crime Stoppers when they have information. – Nov 14, 2023
Five people were arrested Monday after a home in Pinaymootang First Nation was searched as part of an ongoing investigation, Manitoba RCMP say.

The search, police said, turned up numerous firearms, as well as ammunition, drug paraphernalia and cash. All five people in the home — three men and two women — were arrested without incident.

The suspects, ranging in age from 23 to 32, were primarily from the Pinaymootang community, aside from one man from Pine Falls.

Charges ranging from possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose to failing to comply with a release order were laid. Police continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'RCMP seize 121 guns from Wawanesa, Man. home'
RCMP seize 121 guns from Wawanesa, Man. home
