Ice storm recovery: Parts of Ontario in line for major rainfall, more freezing rain midweek

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 9:39 am
Clean-up begins after ice storm devastates Barrie and surrounding areas
Clean-up begins after ice storm devastates Barrie and surrounding areas
Southern Ontario is set to see a significant amount of rainfall midweek, mixed with some freezing rain, just days after a major ice storm hit parts of the region over the weekend.

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, the Toronto area will see between 30 to 50 millimetres of rain.

The weather agency said locally, there may be higher amounts in thunderstorms — exceeding 50 millimetres in some areas.

The rain is expected to move in on Wednesday morning and taper off by early Thursday morning.

“Rain begins Wednesday morning over extreme southwestern Ontario before reaching the Golden Horseshoe Wednesday afternoon,” the weather agency said.

Environment Canada said areas more north towards Barrie are expected to see freezing rain to start with ice accretion of 2 to 5 millimetres. Roads may become icy and ice build-up may cause tree branches to break, the weather agency warns. Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 millimetres are expected.

The significant amount of rain comes days after areas in the Greater Toronto Area and to the north towards Barrie, Orillia and cottage country, as well as east in Peterborough and Kingston, were hit with a major ice storm that left hundreds of thousands without power.

A person stands on a deck as ice-covered trees branches are shown in Meaford, Ont., on March 30, 2025.
A person stands on a deck as ice-covered trees branches are shown in Meaford, Ont., on March 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Becky Holvik*MANDATORY CREDIT *.
Some municipalities declared states of emergency and a couple hundred thousand people are still without power.

Ice accumulation knocked down power lines and trees. Images from the aftermath showed trees completely covered in ice and toppled over, as well as damage to cars and property.

However, Environment Canada noted in its statement that “this freezing rain event will not be nearly as significant as the ice storm from this past weekend.”

Ontario Ice Storm: Hundreds of thousands still without power as system moves East
