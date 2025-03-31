More than 390K still without power in Ontario after weekend ice storm

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of thousands of people across Ontario are still without power on the third day of a spring storm after freezing rain-coated swaths of the province with thick layers of ice.

An outage map from provincial utility Hydro One shows more than 390,000 homes and businesses are without power Monday morning, and nearly 360-thousand others are already back online.

Ontario Provincial Police say warming centres opened in Orillia and Tay Township, which are among the hardest hit areas of central Ontario.

The cities of Orillia and Peterborough, and the cottage country district of Muskoka, all declared states of emergency.

Environment Canada says freezing rain in areas across the province that saw alerts issued over the weekend is expected to ease this morning, but the agency warns the system is moving east.

The weather agency says Quebec, New Brunswick and parts of northern Nova Scotia’s mainland and Prince Edward Island are under freezing rain warnings this morning.