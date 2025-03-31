Gimenez homers as Blue Jays down Washington

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Andres Gimenez hit his third home run in five games and Bowden Francis gave up two hits in six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Washington Nationals 5-2 Monday in interleague play.

After his homer, Gimenez walked, was hit by a pitch, recorded his 100th career stolen base and doubled.

Francis (1-0) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before giving up back-to-back solo home runs to C.J. Abrams and James Woods with one out that cut Toronto’s lead to 4-2. He struck out four and walked three in six innings (91 pitches).

Canadian Michael Soroka (0-1) went five innings for the Nationals (1-3), exiting after feeling something amiss following his third pitch in the sixth. He gave up four earned runs, with one walk and three strikeouts, in an 83-pitch outing.

The 27-year-old right-hander from Calgary, who agreed to a one-year US$9-million contract in December, becomes the fourth Canadian to play for the Nationals (2005 to the present), following Shawn Hill (Mississauga, Ont.), Pete Orr (Richmond Hill, Ont.) and Matt Stairs (Saint John, N.B.).

The Jays (3-2) also collected a run in the third, two in the fourth and one in the eighth before an announced crowd of 20,137 at Rogers Centre on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Silver Slugger Bobblehead night. Guerrero had an RBI double in the third.

Yimi Garcia pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to record the save.

Toronto split its opening four-game series against the visiting Baltimore Orioles. Washington lost two of three at home to the Philadelphia Phillies.

KEY MOMENT

Gimenez slammed a 3-1 delivery from Soroka 381 feet over the right-field fence to open the second inning. The second baseman, who had nine home runs in 152 games last season, has now hit three of the Jays’ first four homers of the 2025 campaign. He is the first player in franchise history to hit three homers in his first five games.

KEY STAT

Francis retired 16 of the first 18 batters he faced in his season debut, yielding walks in the first and third inning.

MEDICAL UPDATE

Jays veteran starter Max Scherzer is back from visiting a hand specialist in Pennsylvania. “We’ll probably know (Tuesday),” manager John Schneider said of a prognosis. Fellow pitchers Ryan Burr and Erik Swanson both continued their rehab, throwing about 105 feet. No word yet on when they will throw off a mound. Outfielder Daulton Varsho, recovering from shoulder surgery, continues to DH and play defence (while not throwing) in minor-league games.

UP NEXT

The teams continue the three-game series Tuesday with Jose Berrios expected to start for the Jays and Trevor Williams for the Nationals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2025.