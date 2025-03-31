Lack of medical technologists creating negative domino effect in Saskatchewan hospitals

Send this page to someone via email

Not only are hospitals across Saskatchewan seeing a shortage of nurses, but also a shortage of medical technologists according to CUPE Healthcare Workers Union.

The union, along with Saskatchewan’s NDP, raised concerns in the Legislative Assembly on Monday around the lack of medical technologists leading to burn out and extreme fatigue.

They say the matter is contributing to overcapacity issues and heavy workloads on registered nurses and physicians.

Concerns were also raised around ongoing contract negotiations between the government and CUPE and the reliance on contract travel nurses rather than recruitment and retention.

However, Saskatchewan’s Health Minister says there are retention and recruitment incentives in place for medical students and current healthcare staff in the staff.

Katherine Ludwig explains the details of these concerns in the video above.