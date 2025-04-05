‘Who we were and about who we are’: How Saskatoon’s streets got their names

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon has many street names, but what is the history behind them and how are they named?

“The idea is that a name should be significant to Saskatoon,” said Jeff O’Brien, Saskatoon city archivist.

O’Brien adds that street naming was fairly informal during the city’s earliest days, with streets being named by the people who owned the land.

“Taylor Street is the name for a guy named Dave Taylor, who in 1906 subdivided a little block of land in the south part of the city and named the street for himself,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien says things have a bit more of a process now, with a naming committee to explore the history of the proposed names and determine the significance to Saskatoon.

“The kinds of name we pick reflect our society, reflect who we are and what things are important to us,” said O’Brien.

“It tells us a little bit about who we were and about who we are.”

And while streets aren’t frequently renamed, in 2023, John A Macdonald Road was renamed to Miyo-wâhkôhtowin Road (pronounced mee-yo wah-KOH’-toh-win) due to Macdonald’s ties to the development of residential schools.

Leona Stilling is a part of a family who was honoured with a street name.

“It started with the grandparents and Grandpa Stilling was the Danish vice-consul in Saskatoon after he moved here. He had been decorated by King Christian of Denmark after the war,” said Leona Stilling, Arnie Stilling’s wife.

But the Stilling family only grew from there and became a well-known family in town.

Bud Stilling was a teacher and actor who was known for his community work. His brother, and Leona’s late husband, Arnie Stilling, was a well-known radio personality and sportscaster.

“His whole life really was in the broadcast field. He was a sportscaster. That was his real love,” said Leona.

Bud was very proud to see a street named after his family. Arnie had passed by the time the street was named.

“I think he would have been really pleased. Probably proud for his dad and for the whole family,” said Leona.

Leona adds it is important for people to understand the history of the street names and the great people they honour.

“They were good people back from the early years and they’re still good people and they’d be delighted to know that you are on their street,” said Leona.