Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

‘Who we were and about who we are’: How Saskatoon’s streets got their names

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted April 5, 2025 8:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Who we were and about who we are’: How Saskatoon’s streets got their names'
‘Who we were and about who we are’: How Saskatoon’s streets got their names
The City of Saskatoon has many street names, but what is the history behind them and how are they named? Destiny Meilleur reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The City of Saskatoon has many street names, but what is the history behind them and how are they named?

“The idea is that a name should be significant to Saskatoon,” said Jeff O’Brien, Saskatoon city archivist.

O’Brien adds that street naming was fairly informal during the city’s earliest days, with streets being named by the people who owned the land.

“Taylor Street is the name for a guy named Dave Taylor, who in 1906 subdivided a little block of land in the south part of the city and named the street for himself,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien says things have a bit more of a process now, with a naming committee to explore the history of the proposed names and determine the significance to Saskatoon.

“The kinds of name we pick reflect our society, reflect who we are and what things are important to us,” said O’Brien.

Story continues below advertisement

“It tells us a little bit about who we were and about who we are.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

And while streets aren’t frequently renamed, in 2023, John A Macdonald Road was renamed to Miyo-wâhkôhtowin Road (pronounced mee-yo wah-KOH’-toh-win) due to Macdonald’s ties to the development of residential schools.

Leona Stilling is a part of a family who was honoured with a street name.

“It started with the grandparents and Grandpa Stilling was the Danish vice-consul in Saskatoon after he moved here. He had been decorated by King Christian of Denmark after the war,” said Leona Stilling, Arnie Stilling’s wife.

But the Stilling family only grew from there and became a well-known family in town.

Bud Stilling was a teacher and actor who was known for his community work. His brother, and Leona’s late husband, Arnie Stilling, was a well-known radio personality and sportscaster.

Trending Now

“His whole life really was in the broadcast field. He was a sportscaster. That was his real love,” said Leona.

Bud was very proud to see a street named after his family. Arnie had passed by the time the street was named.

“I think he would have been really pleased. Probably proud for his dad and for the whole family,” said Leona.

Story continues below advertisement

Leona adds it is important for people to understand the history of the street names and the great people they honour.

“They were good people back from the early years and they’re still good people and they’d be delighted to know that you are on their street,” said Leona.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon symposium helping to advance Black education, collaboration'
Saskatoon symposium helping to advance Black education, collaboration
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices