Gas prices soar ahead of final day for the consumer carbon tax in B.C.

It is the final day of the consumer carbon tax in B.C.

Premier David Eby announced earlier this month that B.C. would follow the federal government’s lead after Prime Minister Mark Carney ended the federal requirement a week before calling an election on March 23.

Legislation is set to be introduced in Victoria on Monday, with Eby, Finance Minister Brenda Bailey and Energy and Climate Solutions Minister Adrian Dix expected to speak at noon.

Drivers have seen little relief at the pumps, however, with prices climbing to 196.9 cents per litre at some stations in the Lower Mainland over the weekend.

One analyst recommends waiting until Tuesday to fill up.

“That will see a net drop of 18.5 cents per litre, which would put gas prices in Metro Vancouver at the highest level at 1.79. By the evening, you could see stations selling for 1.71,” said Dan McTeague, a former MP who is now executive director of the advocacy group Canadians for Affordable Energy.

“Stations that don’t do that, don’t visit them because the carbon tax is on your receipt. There’s no reason for gas stations to collect it, because they don’t have to remit it.”

Although the consumer carbon tax will no longer apply, Eby has previously stated the province remains committed to its carbon-pricing system for big industrial emitters.

2:00 B.C. consumer carbon tax revenue impacts

The tax has been in place since 2008 and getting rid of it leaves a $1.5-billion hole in the provincial budget.

When asked how that shortfall would be replaced, Dix said more details will be released Monday.