Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Gas prices soar ahead of final day for the consumer carbon tax in B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 31, 2025 1:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
LIVE: B.C. Premier David Eby, Minister of Finance Brenda Bailey and Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions Adrian Dix will provide an update on the elimination of carbon pricing in B.C. at 12 p.m. PT.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It is the final day of the consumer carbon tax in B.C.

Premier David Eby announced earlier this month that B.C. would follow the federal government’s lead after Prime Minister Mark Carney ended the federal requirement a week before calling an election on March 23.

Legislation is set to be introduced in Victoria on Monday, with Eby, Finance Minister Brenda Bailey and Energy and Climate Solutions Minister Adrian Dix expected to speak at noon.

Drivers have seen little relief at the pumps, however, with prices climbing to 196.9 cents per litre at some stations in the Lower Mainland over the weekend.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One analyst recommends waiting until Tuesday to fill up.

“That will see a net drop of 18.5 cents per litre, which would put gas prices in Metro Vancouver at the highest level at 1.79. By the evening, you could see stations selling for 1.71,” said Dan McTeague, a former MP who is now executive director of the advocacy group Canadians for Affordable Energy.

Story continues below advertisement

“Stations that don’t do that, don’t visit them because the carbon tax is on your receipt. There’s no reason for gas stations to collect it, because they don’t have to remit it.”

Although the consumer carbon tax will no longer apply, Eby has previously stated the province remains committed to its carbon-pricing system for big industrial emitters.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'B.C. consumer carbon tax revenue impacts'
B.C. consumer carbon tax revenue impacts

The tax has been in place since 2008 and getting rid of it leaves a $1.5-billion hole in the provincial budget.

When asked how that shortfall would be replaced, Dix said more details will be released Monday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices