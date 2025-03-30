Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

World

2 killed and dozens wounded in Russian attack on Kharkiv

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 30, 2025 12:13 pm
2 min read
Police officers look at a crater made by a drone near apartment houses following Russia's night attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, late Saturday, March 29. View image in full screen
Police officers look at a crater made by a drone near apartment houses following Russia's night attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, late Saturday, March 29. AP Photo / Yevhen Titov
Russian drones hit a military hospital, shopping centre and apartment blocks in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, killing two people and wounding dozens, while U.S. President Donald Trump voiced anger at Russian President Vladimir Putin for comments he made about the leader of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s General Staff denounced the “deliberate, targeted shelling” of the military hospital late Saturday. Among the casualties were service members who were undergoing treatment, it said. Regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said those killed were a 67-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman.

According to Ukrainian government and military analysts, Russian forces are preparing to launch a fresh military offensive in the coming weeks to maximize pressure on Kyiv and strengthen the Kremlin’s negotiating position in ceasefire talks.

Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia fired 111 exploding drones and decoys in the latest wave of attacks overnight into Sunday. It said 65 of them were intercepted and another 35 were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

Click to play video: 'Russia, Ukraine agree to Black Sea ceasefire'
Russia, Ukraine agree to Black Sea ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that over the past week “most regions of Ukraine” came under Russian attack. Writing on X, he said “1,310 Russian guided aerial bombs, over 1,000 attack drones — mostly ‘Shaheds’ — and nine missiles of various types, including ballistic ones” had been launched against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also repeated his assertion that “Russia is dragging out the war,” echoing comments he made Thursday in Paris that Russia is prolonging ceasefire talks “just to buy time and then try to grab more land.”

Russia’s Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, said its air defense systems shot down six Ukrainian drones. It also claimed Sunday that its troops had taken control of a village in Ukraine’s partly occupied Donetsk region. The Russian claim could not be independently verified, and Ukraine did not comment.

In an early Sunday morning phone interview with NBC News, Trump was referencing comments Putin made Friday about temporarily putting Ukraine under external governance. Trump said he was “angry, pissed off” when Putin “started getting into Zelenskyy’s credibility.”

Putin repeated his claim that Zelenskyy, whose term expired last year, lacks the legitimacy to sign a peace deal. Under Ukraine’s constitution it is illegal for the country to hold national elections while it’s under martial law.

“If a deal isn’t made, and if I think it was Russia’s fault, I’m going to put secondary sanctions on Russia,” Trump told Kristen Welker, adding that there would be “a 25 to 50-point tariff on all oil.”

“Anybody buying oil from Russia will not be able to sell their product, any product, not just oil, into the United States,” he said.

Nonetheless, Trump reiterated that he and Putin have a “very good relationship.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

